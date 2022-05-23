Fintech Ideas Announces Merging of New Brands

BERLIN, GERMANY, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fintech Ideas, an infrastructure for fintech solutions, has announced the merge of new and old projects into its brand. The aim of this is to consolidate several projects in marketing, media, advertising, and fintech under a brand—Fintech Ideas.





Furthermore, the strengthening of competencies, increase in manufacturability, and transformation of vision for delivering sublime fintech products are additional reasons for this merger. Fintech Ideas is a new brand of IT-Technolgie A.V GmbH, a leading tech company.

Fintech Ideas, through this association, aims to build a complete cycle ecosystem where customer acquisition, retention, and services are executed using the platform's tools; media and advertising. Additionally, it will aid entry into the European market and create an investment image, all from local specialized services.

Fintech Ideas will achieve this through beneficial partnerships and mergers like this one, creating advanced solutions in the process.

Projects Merged with Fintech Ideas

Fintech Projects

As one of the new projects to merge with Fintech Ideas, Liber Save is a software-as-a-service [SaaS] solution for digital coupon issuers. Fintech Ideas allows these issuers to create digital coupons on its platform, then supply them with marketing and technical tools. Users can buy unlimited coupons and subsequently use them to purchase items from a ton of partner stores and marketplaces.

Liber Save offers a wide range of uses—online and offline organizations offering various products and services.

Another financial technology project from Fintech Ideas, Liber, is an automatic asset settlement API. Liber aims to simplify access to cryptocurrencies, reduce exchange fees, and offer users an opportunity to buy and swap assets seamlessly.

Marketing Projects

A marketing tool, Pushnoti helps business owners identify regular visitors and then send them notifications for engagement purposes.

PushnotiAds, on the other hand, is a push notification monetization platform that delivers an additional income stream by enabling advertisers to send push notifications to their users.

IT-Technologie is yet another advertising project from Fintech Ideas that offers multiple network campaigns in the shortest time possible. The project further provides an intuitive and simple dashboard with many campaign creation tools.

Media Projects

Aussiedierbote Zeitung is a media project designed specifically for readers. With various categories to choose from, Aussiedierbote Zeitung offers a wide range of content for almost every kind of reader.

TechZeitung is the final project merged with Fintech Ideas. Similar to Aussiedierbote Zeitung, this project was expressly designed for the convenient and high-scale exchange of entrepreneurial skills and expertise.

The merging of these brands will help solidify their stances in the fintech, advertising, and media industries.

About Fintech Ideas

Armed with extensive knowledge in fintech solutions and infrastructures, Fintech Ideas was primarily designed to be an outstanding group of companies leveraging innovative technologies to create beneficial opportunities. Fintech Ideas aims to build simple and advanced solutions that can come to life through the help of solid partnerships.

