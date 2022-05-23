3PL Central Rebrands as Extensiv, the Most Comprehensive and Collaborative Solution for the Supply Chain

El Segundo, CA, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3PL Central—delivering connected commerce omnichannel solutions that integrate systems for warehouse, inventory, and order management—is rebranding as Extensiv to better align to the full-scale, connected, and collaborative software capabilities it delivers to brands and 3PLs. Extensiv is also announcing the launch of Extensiv Market Insights. The free, continually-updated benchmark tool offers data-driven insights into ecommerce order volumes across key shopping sites.

Extensiv: Creating the Future of Omnichannel Fulfillment

Extensiv, formerly 3PL Central, connects the supply chain - from the shopping cart to the doorstep - with industry-leading technology that provides unparalleled simplicity and value to its customers. Extensiv's intelligent distribution is used by warehouse professionals and entrepreneurial brands to transform fulfillment operations in the radically changing world of commerce and consumer expectations.

"The old paradigms of ecommerce and logistics software don't work anymore," said Andy Lloyd, CEO at Extensiv. "Legacy systems, like ERPs, are slow, fail to deliver the metrics that today's 3PLs and brands need to stay competitive, and have become unwieldy with bolted-on integrations. Extensiv's platform combines all the software capabilities required to build a seamlessly collaborative and modular fulfillment network that fits customers' specific use cases. Modern fulfillment is built on speed, visibility, and resiliency between 3PLs and brands - and that's what Extensiv was built to deliver."

The decision to rebrand as Extensiv is the culmination of a strategic plan to offer ecommerce brands and third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses a new approach to growth. In 2021, 3PL Central acquired Skubana, Scout Software, and CartRover, eliminating the need for 3PLs and brands to piece together disparate solutions to build omnichannel fulfillment capabilities. Through its unrivaled network of more than 1,500 connected 3PLs and a suite of integrated, cloud-based warehouse and order management software, Extensiv connects brands and 3PLs to fulfill demand anywhere, anytime, with superior flexibility and ability to scale.

Launch of Extensiv Market Insights

Extensiv is also launching Extensiv Market Insights, a new website that offers, for the first time, order volume trends for leading vendors such as Amazon and Shopify. Trend data is available at https://extensiv.com/market-insights.

"For many years, brands have had to operate without visibility to whether business fluctuations represent macro-economic trends or something unique to their business," said Sheridan Richey, CTO at Extensiv. "Extensiv Market Insights tracks volume trends from anonymized data across millions of orders to address this need. This represents part of our broader mission to leverage our cross-industry knowledge and experience to help our customers stay ahead of the demand curve."

Initially, Extensiv Market Insights will show changes in order volume per merchant processed through leading vendors such as Amazon and Shopify, including:

Year-over-year volume trends. Extensiv Market Insights shows a macro view of year-over-year order volume trends beginning in 2020.

shows a macro view of year-over-year order volume trends beginning in 2020. Week-over-week volume trends. Extensiv Market Insights also shows changes to order volumes on a week-over-week basis. This enables brands to benchmark their own results to the seasonality changes across the broader e-commerce landscape.

The first release of Extensiv Market Insights shows:

Unprecedented pandemic volumes. The onset of the pandemic drove record order volumes for Amazon and Shopify in 2020 between March and May and again in November and December.

The onset of the pandemic drove record order volumes for Amazon and Shopify in 2020 between March and May and again in November and December. Amazon is beating 2021 volumes this year. Early indications are that Amazon is beating its 2021 volumes, but that Shopify is lagging behind its 2021 numbers.

Extensiv Market Insights is available for free at https://extensiv.com/market-insights.

About Extensiv

Extensiv is a visionary technology leader focused on creating the future of omnichannel fulfillment. We partner with warehouse professionals and entrepreneurial brands to transform their fulfillment operations in the radically changing world of commerce and consumer expectations. Through our unrivaled network of more than 1,500 connected 3PLs and a suite of integrated, cloud-native warehouse management (WMS), order management (OMS), and inventory management (IMS) software we enable modern merchants and brands to fulfill demand anywhere with superior flexibility and scale without painful platform migrations as they grow. More than 25,000 logistics professionals and thousands of brands trust Extensiv every day to keep commerce at the pace that modern consumers expect.

