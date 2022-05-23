English French

Paris, May 23rd, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From May 16th to May 20th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from May 16th to May 20th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 16/05/2022 FR0000125486 4 720 92,2801 AQEU VINCI 16/05/2022 FR0000125486 6 308 92,3353 CEUX VINCI 16/05/2022 FR0000125486 4 172 92,3756 TQEX VINCI 16/05/2022 FR0000125486 33 300 92,2556 XPAR VINCI 17/05/2022 FR0000125486 2 832 92,9846 AQEU VINCI 17/05/2022 FR0000125486 3 477 92,9540 CEUX VINCI 17/05/2022 FR0000125486 1 709 92,8911 TQEX VINCI 17/05/2022 FR0000125486 39 982 92,8864 XPAR VINCI 18/05/2022 FR0000125486 4 794 92,6430 AQEU VINCI 18/05/2022 FR0000125486 5 796 92,7107 CEUX VINCI 18/05/2022 FR0000125486 1 991 92,7718 TQEX VINCI 18/05/2022 FR0000125486 35 419 92,6744 XPAR VINCI 19/05/2022 FR0000125486 7 425 90,8918 AQEU VINCI 19/05/2022 FR0000125486 10 627 90,9287 CEUX VINCI 19/05/2022 FR0000125486 4 146 90,9683 TQEX VINCI 19/05/2022 FR0000125486 55 802 90,9150 XPAR VINCI 20/05/2022 FR0000125486 5 048 91,5261 AQEU VINCI 20/05/2022 FR0000125486 6 551 91,3836 CEUX VINCI 20/05/2022 FR0000125486 1 911 91,3835 TQEX VINCI 20/05/2022 FR0000125486 50 490 91,4790 XPAR TOTAL 286 500 91,8983

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

