Disclosure of transactions in own shares from May 16th to May 20th, 2022

Nanterre, FRANCE

                Paris, May 23rd, 2022

                                         

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From May 16th to May 20th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from May 16th to May 20th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 16/05/2022 FR0000125486 4 720 92,2801 AQEU
VINCI 16/05/2022 FR0000125486 6 308 92,3353 CEUX
VINCI 16/05/2022 FR0000125486 4 172 92,3756 TQEX
VINCI 16/05/2022 FR0000125486 33 300 92,2556 XPAR
VINCI 17/05/2022 FR0000125486 2 832 92,9846 AQEU
VINCI 17/05/2022 FR0000125486 3 477 92,9540 CEUX
VINCI 17/05/2022 FR0000125486 1 709 92,8911 TQEX
VINCI 17/05/2022 FR0000125486 39 982 92,8864 XPAR
VINCI 18/05/2022 FR0000125486 4 794 92,6430 AQEU
VINCI 18/05/2022 FR0000125486 5 796 92,7107 CEUX
VINCI 18/05/2022 FR0000125486 1 991 92,7718 TQEX
VINCI 18/05/2022 FR0000125486 35 419 92,6744 XPAR
VINCI 19/05/2022 FR0000125486 7 425 90,8918 AQEU
VINCI 19/05/2022 FR0000125486 10 627 90,9287 CEUX
VINCI 19/05/2022 FR0000125486 4 146 90,9683 TQEX
VINCI 19/05/2022 FR0000125486 55 802 90,9150 XPAR
VINCI 20/05/2022 FR0000125486 5 048 91,5261 AQEU
VINCI 20/05/2022 FR0000125486 6 551 91,3836 CEUX
VINCI 20/05/2022 FR0000125486 1 911 91,3835 TQEX
VINCI 20/05/2022 FR0000125486 50 490 91,4790 XPAR
      
   TOTAL 286 500 91,8983  
       

  II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

