James Italiano, Proprietor of Joe Italiano's Maplewood, Helps Raise Funds for Community FoodBank of New Jersey

EGG HARBOR CITY, N.J., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 28, Joe Italiano's Maplewood, located in the Moorestown Mall, participated in The Night of 300,000 Meals, a fundraiser for the Community Foodbank of New Jersey's Egg Harbor Township Branch. Designed to raise funding for 300,000 meals to more than 60,000 residents of South Jersey who are food insecure, this event brought together many of the top restauranteurs in the area.

"At Joe Italiano's, we use our award-winning food to bring people together to help them communicate with one another and to share a sense of family," said Chris Curry, General Manager of Joe Italiano's Maplewood. "Helping people in the community realize that there are many that don't have access to food and helping them discover that this is something they should care about, is the first step to driving real change. The fact that we could use our signature pastas and seafood dishes to help drive this kind of change made participating in this event a no-brainer."

Over the course of two hours, over 200 people were able to sample Joe Italiano's go-to destination for Italian food. "Seeing the look on people's faces as they bite into our pasta made the event worthwhile by itself," said Justin Italiano, General Manager of Joe Italiano's Maplewood. "We got to talk to people about what they like, and how they like to make meals. I love talking about food. And there is no better time to do that than when people are eating."

Joe Italiano's Maplewood is renowned for its classics that include chicken and veal parmigiana, freshly made pasta with classic Maplewood meatballs in their famous red sauce (gravy), quintessential spaghetti and crab, ravioli crafted like an Italian grandmother makes and, not least, Joe's Special, a signature dish full of fresh local seafood.

Pleasing people has been Joe Italiano's secret ingredient for over 70 years. Along with the good food, good company and good times, the restaurant participates in other events that support people in need.

The restaurant has 3 locations in New Jersey: Moorestown Mall, Hammonton, and Mays Landing.

About Joe Italiano's Maplewood: The Legendary Maplewood was founded in 1945 by Joe Italiano Sr. father of the legendary Joe Italiano Jr., a U.S. Navy Veteran who brought the art of Italian home cooking to the Maplewood. He endeared himself to the community and established a legacy offering authentic Italian cuisine, freshly made pasta, and signature seafood creations. Joe Italiano's Maplewood is an award-winning restaurant located in the Moorestown Mall, 400 NJ-38, Moorestown, NJ 08057. https://joesmaplewood.com/joe-italiano-maplewood-moorestown - email: hello@joesmaplewood.com - Tel: 856.242.2851

Monday-Closed

Tuesday-Thursday 11-9 PM

Friday 11-10 PM

Saturday 12-10 PM

Sunday 12-8 PM

Happy Hour: Tuesday-Friday 4-7 PM - Live Music: Wednesday-Saturday 6-9 PM

The Community FoodBank of New Jersey (CFBNJ), a member of Feeding America®, is the leading anti-hunger and anti-poverty organization in the state.

