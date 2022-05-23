Small Internet Company Has Partnered With Top Software Business

CHELMSFORD, England, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet company B I JOHNSON MARKETING recently announced that they have partnered up with top online software business WebFire 3.0. B I JOHNSON MARKETING will be referring entrepreneurs, businesses and website owners to the WebFire software as they have done with other products and services before.

More about WebFire 3.0:

The WebFire software gains any business in any niche traffic, leads and sales quickly and simply which allows them to cut costs on other types of marketing. WebFire takes care of website traffic, advertising and rankings automatically. There are many companies using this software and plenty have turned their business around in a short space of time as they have seen their monthly revenue increase in huge numbers, seen their ranking on search engines quickly improve and have started to become more noticed on many of other sites all over the globe.

For a while now, businesses and entrepreneurs have needed to build an online presence but do not always have the time to research different ways of generating more online traffic, getting more customers, how to get seen on search engines and how they can take their business to the next level and the great news is, they can now use software to take care of these things for them so they can focus on other aspects of their business.

In the words of B I JOHNSON MARKETING:

"Many companies are relying on others referring products and services to them. Referrals are so powerful that around 80% of decision-making in business is down to referrals."

B I JOHNSON MARKETING is helping other businesses by referring the right products and services to them and will continue to do so in the future as this is the company's main goal, and they get much satisfaction out of seeing other businesses and entrepreneurs succeed.

ben@bijohnsonmarketing.com

