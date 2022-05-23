TAMUC Announces New Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs

Commerce, Texas, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas A&M University-Commerce has selected Tammi Vacha-Haase, Ph.D., as the university’s new provost and vice president for academic affairs (VPAA). Vacha-Haase was chosen following a national search.

Vacha-Haase comes to A&M-Commerce from Boise State University, where she has served as dean of the Graduate College since 2016. As graduate dean, she oversaw 13 doctoral programs and 71 master’s programs with more than 3,000 graduate students. Boise State is classified as a Doctoral University with High Research Activity according to the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

In 2020, Vacha-Haase was nominated by the president of Boise State for an esteemed American Council of Education (ACE) Fellowship and was subsequently selected. As an ACE Fellow, she served at the University of North Carolina Greensboro in Fall 2021 and at Bennett College, a historically Black liberal arts college for women, in Spring 2022.

At both institutions, Vacha-Haase focused on increasing undergraduate success through improved retention strategies, worked with university leadership to advance student access initiatives, and helped increase faculty professional development opportunities and engagement.

Prior to Boise State, Vacha-Haase spent almost 20 years at Colorado State University, one of the nation’s top public research institutions. A tenured full professor in the Department of Psychology, her administrative roles included associate director for the Center on Aging, founding director of the Aging Clinic of the Rockies and associate dean of the Graduate School.

Vacha-Haase earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Counseling Psychology from Texas A&M University and a Master of Science in Counseling and Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Arizona State University.

In her new role as provost and VPAA, Vacha-Haase will serve as the university’s chief academic officer. She will provide leadership in research, instruction, scholarly activity and globalization to A&M-Commerce’s academic colleges and divisions. Among her duties, Vacha-Haase will ensure high-quality teaching programs and execute strategic plans and transformational initiatives to further-strengthen A&M-Commerce.

Dr. Mark Rudin, president of A&M-Commerce, said Vacha-Haase brings an impressive background in academics, research and senior leadership experience to the position.

“Dr. Vacha-Haase played an instrumental role in advancing and elevating the Graduate School at Boise State. With her extensive leadership experience, she will lead academic affairs to new heights at A&M-Commerce. We’re very excited to welcome her to our team,” Rudin said.

Vacha-Haase said she is excited about her new role as provost for A&M-Commerce and looks forward to joining a dynamic leadership team as she becomes a member of the Lion family.

“I am committed to embracing the university’s foundation of excellence while strategically and innovatively growing undergraduate and graduate education, ensuring student success, and supporting faculty excellence,” Vacha-Haase said.

She added, “A&M-Commerce delivers top-rated educational experiences to a diverse student body, prioritizing student access and success. This is an exciting time for the institution as it balances teaching, research and service while expanding opportunities through the Dallas education site.”

Vacha-Haase will replace Dr. John Humphreys, who has chosen to step away from administrative duties and return to his role as a professor in the College of Business.

Rudin expressed appreciation for Humphreys’ exemplary leadership.

“During his six years of dedicated service as provost, Dr. Humphreys has led A&M-Commerce on an upward trajectory in teaching quality, research activity, student success and beyond. His supportive leadership and commitment to the university’s academic mission have positioned A&M-Commerce for continued success,” Rudin said.

Vacha-Haase will assume the role of provost and vice-president for academic affairs on July 1, 2022.

