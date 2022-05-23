Blank Rome Adds Prominent Finance Partner in Chicago

Chicago, IL, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to welcome prominent finance partner Cynde H. Munzer to the firm’s Finance, Restructuring, and Bankruptcy group in Chicago. Cynde is the latest addition to the firm’s national finance team, which recently welcomed additional leading partners David E. Kronenberg in Washington, D.C. and Cincinnati, and Cassandra K. Mott and Sarah H. Frazier in Houston, as well as of counsel Bradley E. Wolf in Los Angeles.

“Cynde’s addition further enhances the strong depth of our financial services team which has been strategically expanding with top talent across the country,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Managing Partner and CEO.

Cynde comes to Blank Rome from Dykema where she was a member. She concentrates her practice on handling complex financing and business transactions for many of Chicago’s major financial institutions, publicly held corporations, and other businesses. Known for providing straightforward counsel and staying focused on the big picture during negotiations, Cynde has significant experience navigating large, sophisticated financing transactions, and in the last couple of years has led teams in handling billions of dollars in loans. A considerable amount of her practice is focused in the private equity area, including the structuring and documenting of loan facilities for the financing of capital calls.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cynde and her high-caliber practice and clients to Blank Rome,” said Kenneth J. Ottaviano, Finance and Restructuring Partner and Chair of Blank Rome’s Chicago office. “Cynde is a dynamic finance attorney with a stellar reputation in Chicago and throughout the country, and I am confident that she will bolster our nationally recognized capabilities and service offerings.”

“Since its founding 75 years ago, financial services has been a core practice at Blank Rome. Its powerhouse financial services industry group handles sophisticated matters from coast to coast and it is an excellent platform to support my practice,” added Munzer. “I am excited to join the Blank Rome team.

Cynde earned her J.D., with high honors, from the Chicago-Kent College of Law and her B.S. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She has been recognized by Crain’s Chicago Business two times as a “Notable Woman Lawyer” as well as honored by Leading Lawyers Network since 2014. She is also a recipient of the prestigious Anti-Defamation League’s “Women of Achievement” award.

