Acacia Young Joins Professional Community Management As Business Development Director

Foothill Ranch, CA, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa® company, is pleased to announce that Acacia Young, CMCA® has joined its staff as business development director. In this capacity, Mrs. Young will oversee existing pipeline sales while developing and nurturing new business opportunities and partnerships. In addition, she will play a lead role in the development of proposals and presentations and work to coordinate and implement supporting marketing strategies.

Mrs. Young brings a wealth of homeowners association (HOA) and multi-family unit management experience to PCM. She previously worked as director of operations with a full-service property management firm, where she managed daily operations for assets valued at more than $24 million. These included a 284-unit managed community,12 residential rental properties, two business parks, 24 aircraft hangers, and nine HOAs with more than 4,700 doors. Mrs. Young also has extensive community management experience with multiple property management firms throughout California and Colorado.

“Acacia Young is an excellent addition to the Professional Community Management team,” said Leslie Baldwin, vice president of sales, Professional Community Management. “She brings a broad range of highly developed skills that nicely supplement our ongoing business development initiatives across a broad range of competencies.”

“Professional Community Management is pleased to have Acacia Young join our team,” said Matthew Williams, CCAM®, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM® president and COO, Professional Community Management. “We are always on the lookout for talented employees, and her demonstrated community management experience will further strengthen our ability to meet the needs of our board members and residents.”

