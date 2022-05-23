Dr. Jason Brinton First in the State and Among the First in the US to perform EVO ICL

St. Louis, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. Louis, Missouri -

Dr. Jason Brinton of Brinton Vision in St. Louis, Missouri performed one of the first EVO ICL procedures in the United States after FDA approval on March 28th, 2022. His patient, Dr. Steven Tersigni, was the first refractive surgeon in the nation to undergo the EVO ICL procedure.

Dr. Tersigni is a vision correction surgeon out of Portland, Oregon. He came to Dr. Brinton due to Dr. Brinton’s experience with ICL and Brinton Vision’s reputation. In 2018, Dr. Brinton performed the nation’s first Toric ICL procedure, an earlier variation of the EVO ICL procedure from STAAR Surgical. That same year, STAAR Surgical cited Dr. Brinton as the #1 implanter of EVO ICL technology in the U.S.

ICL stands for Implantable Collamer Lens, though it is sometimes referred to as Implantable Contact Lens. This involves a 15-minute procedure. In this short period of time, an EVO ICL is placed in the eye, alongside the eye’s natural lens, just behind the iris. They cannot be seen from the outside and corrects vision from within the eye.

Currently, EVO ICL has been used in more than one million patients worldwide, with a success rate of over 99%. Dr. Tersigni has now joined the ranks of those with improved vision from ICL. See what he had to say about the procedure and his experience with Brinton Vision in his testimonial.

Those interested in learning whether vision correction is right for them are welcome to contact Brinton Vision today to schedule a consultation. Additional information regarding the vision care center’s services can also be found on their website.

