Web3 community platform Mojor completes the seed round of financing

Hong Kong, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to official information, Mojor, the Web3 community platform, completed a seed round of financing of $2 million in February, with a valuation of $20 million in this round. This round of financing institutions has not been disclosed to the public.

Mojor is a brand-new community platform focusing on the Web3 field. Community creators truly own the community by holding NFTs. By allowing users to log in directly with the wallet, Mojor not only provides users with higher security and portability but also optimizes the user data analysis of the project to consolidate the user base. It is worth mentioning that Mojor has further iterated the application scenarios of intelligent robots after extensive analysis and testing. By combining the blockchain, it greatly reduces the workload of community administrators and MODs, thereby improving the efficiency of community governance. Mojor pushes on-chain data in real-time by developing a free NFTscan tool. Reduce the user's massive data analysis cost, and use only one bot to solve all problems from data subscription, reminder, and analysis. In addition, the Mojor platform is also integrating user on-chain data, including digital assets (Token & NFT), on-chain behavior, transaction records, etc. The resulting community behavior and friend relationships generate a decentralized social graph, forming the user's universal identity ID in the Web3 world

Recently, the Alpha version of Mojor was launched, and the application for internal product testing has also been launched simultaneously. For more information, check the news on the official website and Twitter (@mojorcom).