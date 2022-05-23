EarlyBirds is Helping Organizations Keep Up with Current Cleantech Innovation

Forde, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, an Australian firm that has created a business to business (B2B) open innovation ecosystem that provides a way for early adopters, innovators, and subject matter experts (SMEs) to meet and develop partnerships to hasten technology advancement and

adoption, wants to point out that they can help businesses understand the value of clean technology (cleantech) and successfully launch their own cleantech programs. Cleantech includes the measures taken to decrease oreliminate negative environmental effects while at the same time allowing for better economic and social development. The goal of clean technologies is to minimize waste and pollution while boosting efficiency and productivity.

Kris Poria, CEO and co-founder of EarlyBirds, says, “If you are an early adopter organization, or want to be, check out our EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem. We can help you become a self-learning organisation through: the quick resolution of business and technical challenges; continuous improvement throughout all the business functions; and exploration of disruptive business models, innovations, and solutions. And we may be able to help you with your cleantech programs.”

There is actually a major push for businesses to be more responsible with regards to their impact on environmental and social issues. In a recent speech, the 12th Clean Energy Ministerial Minister Juan Carlos Jobet, Chile’s Minister of Energy, urged companies to transform their energy systems and use cleantech or else the world will be headed towards a major climate crisis. Corporations all over the world are now being pressured to reach their net-zero emission targets and adopt new technological innovations that offer low carbon solutions.

There is a worldwide consensus the planet is in danger and that there is a need to work for a sustainable economy that will protect the world from pollution, climate change, food waste, and diversity loss. Furthermore, the impact of the pandemic on businesses has further increased the motivation of organisations to adopt cleantech solutions as a way to develop and commercialise innovative technologies to help create new jobs, support sustainable growth, and help counteract the impending climate crisis. Unfortunately, companies find it difficult to determine the full environmental and potential for economic returns of cleantech without a drawn-out evaluation or testing of such solutions. This can be costly for businesses and significantly delay the implementation of clean technologies.

Meanwhile, leading experts on climate change are considering the value of mandating corporate disclosure to help reduce carbon emissions. The Covid-19 induced downturn in the economy and the urgent need to reduce emissions has stimulated further interest in cleantech. This is where the EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem can help by allowing corporations to come in contact with cleantech startups, scaleup and cleantech service providers and SMEs. This is expected to help businesses to finally put into action their cleantech programs and plans by finding the suitable cleantech innovators who can provide the appropriate solutions and services for the business. It should be noted that the EarlyBirds platform can provide businesses with the opportunity to test and try cleantech solutions and the find the most suitable, robust and cost-effective solutions for a particular company.

The EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem has two main parts – its award-winning platform with over 4 million innovators and two key programs. One is the Explorer program that has the purpose of accelerating the process of technological innovation for the entire organisation as a service. The Explorer program has several key features, such as: weekly webinars to help stimulate innovation in the organisation; quarterly and monthly innovation days; a nominated SME for the business; a focus on specific types of innovations; and a platform enterprise license. The other part is the Challenger program, which is for those organisations who prefer to focus on specific challenge for the business at a time. EarlyBirds also offers the Edzility framework to help businesses when it comes to their continuous improvement efforts that enable them to have a better competitive edge and organisational agility.

Businesses who would like to know more about the Early Birds Marketplace and how it can help companies adopt and launch clean technologies can visit the EarlyBirds website at earlybirds.io.

