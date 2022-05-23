Bedroom Furniture Market Size, Share, and Sales Revenue 2022 - Analysis by Major Key Players, Leading Regions Updates, Segments Outlook (Types, Applications), Latest Trends, with Competition Scenario

Pune, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “ Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. "

Global “Bedroom Furniture Market” is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Bedroom Furniture market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast for 2027. This report also includes the overall study of the Bedroom Furniture Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Bedroom Furniture industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Bedroom Furniture market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Bedroom Furniture market.

About Bedroom Furniture Market:

Bedroom furniture, sometimes called a bedroom set or bedroom suite consists of a group of furniture in a bedroom or sleeping quarters. Pieces of furniture referred to as bedroom furniture usually include: beds, wardrobes, dressers, chests, nightstands, armoires, vanities, trunks, and mirrors. There are also many variations of these pieces as furniture styles have changed through time and as individual manufacturers have put their own spin on them.

Bedroom furniture is predominantly made of wood, but many bed frames are made of various metals as well. Bed frames include but are not limited to bed rails, foot-boards and head-boards. Foot-boards and head-boards are usually made up of a few materials including wood, leather, paint & other various fabrics. Steel or iron is usually used for bed rails.

Global Bedroom Furniture key players include IKEA, Ashley Furniture Industries, Steinhoff, NITORI, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 5%.

United States is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by China, and Europe, both have a share over 55 percent.

In terms of product, Nightstands is the largest segment, with a share over 30%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Household, followed by Commercial.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Bedroom Furniture Market

This report focuses on global and China Bedroom Furniture market.

In 2020, the global Bedroom Furniture market size was US$ 135 million and it is expected to reach US$ 176.1 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Bedroom Furniture Market include:

IKEA

Ashley Furniture Industries

Steinhoff

Suofeiya Home Collection

NITORI

Sleemon

La-Z-Boy

Quanyou Furniture

Vaughan-Bassett Furniture

Hooker Furniture

Sauder Woodworking

Nolte Group

Klaussner Home Furnishings

Markor International Home Furnishings

Airsprung Group

Hiep Long Fine Furniture

Godrej Interio

Wellemöbel

Royal Furniture Holding

Hukla

Sleepeezee

Qumei Home Furnishings Group

Durian

Hevea Furniture

D.P. Woodtech

The report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Bedroom Furniture market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Bedroom Furniture market.

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Beds

Clothes Closets

Nightstands

Dressers

Other

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Household

Commercial

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Bedroom Furniture market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Bedroom Furniture market in terms of revenue.

