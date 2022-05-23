Broadcast Monitor Market 2022 | Growing At A CAGR of 7.0% | Size, Share By Development History, Business Prospect, Trend, Key Manufacturers, Price, Supply Demand, Growth Factor and End User, Outlook till 2027 | Industry Research Biz

Pune, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “ Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. "

About Broadcast Monitor Market:

Broadcast Monitor is a display device similar to a television set, used to monitor the output of a video-generating device, such as playout from a video server, IRD, video camera, VCR, or DVD player. It may or may not have professional audio monitoring capability. Unlike a television set, a video monitor has no tuner (television) and, as such, is unable independently to tune into an over-the-air broadcast like a television receiver. One common use of video monitors is in television stations, television studios, production trucks and in outside broadcast vehicles, where broadcast engineers use them for confidence checking of analog signal and digital signals throughout the system.

Asia Pacific occupies 61% of the global market, while North America and EU together approximately consist of 37% of global market.The key manufacturers are Sony, Panasonic, JVC, Ikegami, Marshall, TVLogic, Canon, Planar, Lilliput, Blackmagicdesign, Tote Vision, SmallHD, Bon Monitors, Datavideo, Atomos, Ruige, Laizeske, SEETEC, Osee-Dig, Wohler, Astro Design etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 41% market share.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Broadcast Monitor Market

This report focuses on global and China Broadcast Monitor market.

In 2020, the global Broadcast Monitor market size was US$ 20 million and it is expected to reach US$ 31 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Broadcast Monitor Market include:

Sony

Panasonic

JVC

Ikegami

Marshall

TVLogic

Canon

Planar

Lilliput

Blackmagicdesign

Tote Vision

SmallHD

Bon Monitors

Datavideo

Atomos

Ruige

Laizeske

SEETEC

Osee-Dig

Wohler

Astro Design

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Less Than 17”

17-25”

More than 25

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Studio Monitor

Field Monitor

