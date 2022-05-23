Proactive news headlines including Twitter, Elon Musk, BioSig, Starton Therapeutics and Irwin Naturals

New York , May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

BioSig maintains ‘Outperform’ rating from Noble Capital as "stronger commercialization efforts” underway for its PURE EP system click here

Pfizer/BioNTech say third vaccine dose is 80% effective against Omicron in kids 5 and younger click here

Musk suggests he wants a discount on his Twitter bid proportionate to number of spam bots click here

Starton Therapeutics wins approval to proceed with final dose escalation in Phase 1 clinical study evaluating STAR-LLD click here

TraceSafe announces record year in 2021 with annual revenue of US$13M click here

Irwin Naturals completes acquisition of KHC Capital Group click here





About Proactive





Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com