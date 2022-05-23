Caisse Française de Financement Local: EMTN 2022-8 SOCIAL

English French

Issy les Moulineaux, 23 May 2022

Caisse Française de Financement Local has decided to issue on 25 May 2022 – EUR 500,000,000 Fixed Rate Obligations Foncières due 25 May 2034.

The net proceeds of this issue will be used to finance and/or refinance, in whole or in part the loans as described in the SFIL Group Social Note Framework which is available on the website of the Issuer.

The dealer of the issue is named as stabilizing manager in the applicable Final Terms.

The Base Prospectus dated 11 June 2021 and the supplements to the Base Prospectus dated 20 September 2021, 6 December 2021 and 1 April 2022 relating to the Euro Medium Term Notes Programme approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers are available on the website of the issuer (www.caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr), at the registered office of the issuer: 1-3 rue du Passeur de Boulogne - 92130 Issy Les Moulineaux Cedex, France, and at the office of the paying agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the AMF ( www.amf-france.org ) and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu), at the office of the issuer and at the office of the paying agent.

Attachment