Missile Defense System Market to Reach USD 38.81 Billion by 2030 | Increase in Defense Budget & Technological Advancements in Offensive Technologies to Foster Market Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global missile defense system market is expected to grow from USD 25.83 billion in 2021 to USD 38.81 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.63% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Get the Sample Pages of Report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12765



The changing nature of wars in the modern world has been brought to the forefront by escalating confrontations between countries over territorial disputes, ideological disagreements, border concerns, and socioeconomic and geopolitical crises. Precision-guided missiles destroy enemy assets from miles away, with no troops involved. Advanced anti-defense systems intercept incoming rockets and missiles, altering their courses and effectively destroying them before they cause any material damage. The iron dome's usefulness in defending Israelis from hundreds of missiles fired from Gaza was demonstrated during the 13-day Israel-Hamas war. Israel has built the C dome, a naval version of the same iron dome, to protect itself. Similar events worldwide demonstrating the effectiveness of missiles, rockets, surveillance, and defensive systems have prompted national governments worldwide to raise defense spending. The global missile defense system market will rise as defense spending increases to protect national security interests. Increased R&D to manufacture high-end missile defense systems that integrate AI to enable better surveillance, imaging, mapping, navigation, and interception to kill approaching threats with precision and accuracy would present attractive prospects for market players in 2022-2030. However, the development of such advanced and complicated systems necessitates significant capital investment, which may limit the global missile defense system market's growth. Integrating modern and improved rockets and missiles with traditional defense systems is another challenge that could hamper the market's growth. Integrating new and improved missile defense systems with traditional defensive systems is complex, challenging the market's growth.



Browse more relevant information @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/missile-defense-system-market-12765



Parameters The Brainy Insights Base year 2022 Forecast period 2023 to 2030 Representation Revenue (USD million) Detailed Type Segmentation ✔ Detailed Application Segmentation ✔ Detailed End-User Segmentation ✔ Post Sale Queries ✔ Company profiles of key manufacturers ✔(Additional 8-10 companies) Customization ✔(As per your requirement)

Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global missile defense system market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• Northrop Grumman was awarded a USD 11.62 million FMS modification contract by the US Army Contracting Command in 2021 to install its Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS) in Poland, with a completion date of December 31, 2025.



Market Growth & Trends



The increasing defense budget to modernize the army, navy, and air force will drive the growth and development of the missile defense system market. The changing geopolitical dynamics, which highlight the critical nature of having robust surveillance and defensive infrastructure and systems to protect countries from untoward aggression, will increase investments in developing new army, naval, and air missile defense systems. Collaborative efforts between governments and private market players will also provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the missile defense system market. The growing trend of defense indigenization will propel the growth of the missile defense system market. The rise of extremist groups and organizations leading to cross-border terrorism, targeted attacks, and killings have pressured the governments to improve their security measures to protect national interests, defense assets, civilian infrastructure, and the lives of their citizens. Integrating advanced weaponry to combat enemy actions has garnered the attention of the governments, who are now producing high-end missile defense systems that are strategically placed to intercept and destroy the incoming threats. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has highlighted the importance of having a modernized missile defense system. The devastation caused by the Russian airstrikes could have been substantially avoided if Ukraine had an upgraded, advanced, and more capable S-400 missile defense system. Other smaller nations with bigger adversaries realized the need to have robust missile defense systems after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. as a result, they recalibrated their security equations post the Russian invasion. India, for example, had already signed a deal with Russia for over 5 billion to acquire the S-400 missile defense systems in the face of the growing possibility of war on its northern frontier despite the potential risk of attracting the US sanctions under CAATSA.



Ask here for more customization study @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/12765



Key Findings



• In 2021, the medium range segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 46% and market revenue of 11.88 billion.



The range segment is divided into long-range, medium-range, and short-range. In 2021, the medium range segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 46% and market revenue of 11.88 billion.



• The weapons system segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.52% over the forecast period.



The technology segment is divided into countermeasure systems, fire control systems, command & control systems, & weapons systems. Over the forecast period, the weapons system segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.52%.



• In 2021, the supersonic missiles segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 47% and market revenue of 12.14 billion.



The threat type segment is divided into subsonic missiles, supersonic missiles, and hypersonic missiles. In 2021, the supersonic missiles segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 47% and market revenue of 12.14 billion.



• In 2021, the ground segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 48% and a market revenue of 12.39 billion.



The domain segment is divided into ground, marine, and air. In 2021, the ground segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 48% and a market revenue of 12.39 billion.



Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/12765



Regional Segment Analysis of the Missile Defense System Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global missile defense system market, with a market share of around 40.51% and 10.46 billion of the market revenue in 2021. The missile defense system market in North America has been expanding rapidly. The United States of America dominates the missile defense system market in the North American region. The federal US government's increasing government spending on missile defense systems to counter the rising threat of Iran, North Korea, Russia, and China developing intercontinental nuclear-capable ballistic missiles with the ability to strike the US and its allies will significantly contribute to the North American dominance in the missile defense system market.



Key players operating in the global missile defense system market are:



• BAE Systems

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Leonardo Spa

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• MBDA Missiles Systems

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Thales Group

• The Boeing Company



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global missile defense system market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Missile Defense System Market by Range:



• Long Range

• Medium Range

• Short Range



Global Missile Defense System Market by Technology:



• Countermeasure System

• Fire Control System

• Command & Control System

• Weapons System



Global Missile Defense System Market by Platform:



• Subsonic Missiles

• Supersonic Missiles

• Hypersonic Missiles



Global Missile Defense System Market by Launch Mode:



• Ground

• Marine

• Air



About the report:



The global missile defense system market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com