Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Announces New Member of its Affordable Housing Advisory Council

ATLANTA, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) announced today that it has appointed one new member to its Affordable Housing Advisory Council (Council). The Council serves an important role in helping FHLBank Atlanta fulfill its community lending and affordable housing mission, and works closely with the board of directors and management to ensure the community lending and housing finance needs of communities within the Bank’s district are met. There are 15 seats on FHLBank Atlanta’s Council.



New Member:

Mark Kaufman is president and chief executive officer of Neighborhood Impact Investment Fund (NIIF), a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) based in Baltimore. Mr. Kaufman was recruited by the mayor of Baltimore in 2018 to launch NIIF to support community development and equitable growth in disadvantaged neighborhoods. Mr. Kaufman has spent his career focusing on the nexus between finance and public policy. As a Columbia University Javits Fellow, he served on the staff of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs during passage of the Riegle Neal Act of 1994, which created the CDFI Fund. After 14 years in private finance, Mr. Kaufman served as the commissioner of the Maryland Division of Financial Regulation, and was then senior counselor to the deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Treasury. Prior to leading NIIF, Mr. Kaufman was president of City First Enterprises, the parent company of City First Bank, N.A. Mr. Kaufman’s accomplishments at NIIF include $24 million in funding commitments over the past three years and obtaining its CDFI certification. Mr. Kaufman earned a bachelor of arts in economics and political science from Brown University, and a master in public administration and a master in business administration from Columbia University.

About the Affordable Housing Advisory Council

FHLBank Atlanta’s Affordable Housing Advisory Council comprises 15 representatives from a diverse group of community and nonprofit organizations actively involved in providing or promoting low- and moderate-income housing and community lending within FHLBank Atlanta’s district. The Council provides advice to FHLBank Atlanta’s board of directors regarding ways in which the Bank can enhance the effectiveness of its housing finance and community lending mission.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

FHLBank Atlanta offers competitively-priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to help member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank's members—its shareholders and customers—are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Since 1990, the FHLBanks have awarded approximately $7 billion in Affordable Housing Program funds, assisting more than 990,000 households.

