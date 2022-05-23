EMGS: Notifiable Trading

Perestroika AS, (“Perestroika”), an entity closely associated with chairman of the board of directors of Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA ("EMGS" or the "Company"), Frederik Mohn, has on 23 May 2022 purchased 100,000 EMGS shares at an average price per share of NOK 2.0646.

Following this purchase, Perestroika holds 29,652,795 shares in the Company.

Further details regarding the transaction are set out in the attached form.



Contact

Anders Eimstad, CFO, +47 948 25 836

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

The stock exchange notification was published by Anders Eimstad, CFO, Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA.



About EMGS

EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel. CSEM technology can also be used to detect the presence of marine mineral deposits (primarily Seabed Massive Sulphides) and EMGS believes that the technology can also be used to estimate the mineral content of such deposits. The Company is undertaking early-stage initiatives to position itself in this future market.



Attachment