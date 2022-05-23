Piggy Protocol provides financial freedom through its newly established crypto platform

Beloslav, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piggy Protocol is a newly launched crypto platform that provides financial freedom and makes life decisions easier without being overly stressed about the economic impact. It is keen to offer a decentralized financial asset that rewards users with a sustainable fixed compound interest model through its unique PAP protocol. The Piggy Auto-Staking Protocol (PAP for short) is a new financial protocol that makes staking easier and more efficient and awards $PIGGY coin holders the highest stable returns in crypto.

Piggy Protocol is a company focused on De-Fi innovation that creates benefits and value for piggy Protocol holders. Their PAP protocol that is used within exceptional benefits for holders of $PIGGY is as follows:

Low Risk with the Piggy Protocol Insurance Fund (PPIF) - 3% of all trading fees are stored in the Piggy Protocol Insurance Fund, which helps sustain and back the staking rewards by maintaining price stability and significantly reducing downside risk.

Easy and Safe Staking - The Piggy Protocol always stays in the user's wallet, so it doesn't need to be put into the hands of a 3rd party or centralized authority. All users need to do is buy & hold as they automatically receive rewards in their wallets, so there are no more complicated staking processes.

Interest Yield with Automatic Payments –Interest yield is paid automatically and compounded in the user's wallet, guaranteeing they will never miss a payment.

Highest Fixed APY - Piggy Protocol pays out at 555.405% in the first 12 months, which rivals anything in the Defi arena.

Rapid Interest Payments - The Piggy Protocol pays every Piggy Protocol holder every 15 minutes or 96 times each day, making it the fastest auto-compounding protocol in crypto.

Auto Deflationary Burns prevent circulating supply from getting out of hand and becoming unmanageable. The Bonfire burns 3% out of all Piggy Protocol market sales and is burned in the same individual transaction.

The PAP includes the Piggy Protocol Insurance Fund (PPIF), which serves as an insurance fund to achieve the Piggy Protocol's price stability and long-term sustainability. The Piggy Protocol development team has coordinated all these elements together, so they work seamlessly behind the scenes. The result is a simple and elegant staking and rewards system for $PIGGY holders. Intending users and potential clients must visit the following links for further information.

There is more than one way to be whitelisted in the piggy protocol:

Fill out the Whitelist form available on the website.

Complete the listed tasks to score entries and gain additional entries by sharing the referral link with friends

Be one of the top 100 active members on Telegram.

The more messages holders write, the higher their positions, so they need to keep the chat excited. The team of Piggy Protocol will select the first 100 people to win a whitelist spot. (Spammers will be banned immediately)

Potential clients can spread the Piggy Protocol to the world by making content that helps the Piggy Protocol community, such as:

Taking a video/picture with their logo,

Taking a photo with their website, or

Creating a video where users say something nice about piggy protocol and send it to their discord community.

Click on the following links for required information.

Website | Contract | Audit | Whitelist | Twitter



