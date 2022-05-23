ABC arbitrage: Purchase of a block of shares for the group's employee equity incentive programs.

French English

Purchase of a block of shares for the

group's employee equity incentive programs.

On Monday May 23, 2022, ABC arbitrage acquired a block of 700,000 ABC arbitrage shares from AUBÉPAR INDUSTRIES SE. This acquisition, made at the price of 6.90€, concerns about 1.2% of the capital. The price represents a discount of about 3% on the closing price of Friday May 20, 2022, discount justified by the quantity concerned. This purchase allows the Group to provide, without dilution for its shareholders, 100% of the shares necessary for its short-term remuneration commitments in the form of employee equity incentives, be that "Performance Shares" or Stock Options. If all the conditions of presence and performance are met and if all the stock options are subscribed, the net cash mobilized for this operation will be approximately 1,580 K€.

This amount is the difference between the cash spent on this purchase and the amount received from the Group's employees for stock option subscriptions.

All the information relating to the group's capital products can be accessed on the ABC arbitrage website, in the Annual Financial Report 2021 on pages 9 to 11. The document can be downloaded from the following link: Annual Financial Report 20211.

Subsequent to this transaction, all things being equal, AUBÉPAR INDUSTRIES SE holds approximately 12.9% of ABC arbitrage's capital. AUBÉPAR INDUSTRIES SE has also confirmed that it will maintain its mandate to sell 100,000 shares at a minimum price of 7.15€.







