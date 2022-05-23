URAC and Care Pharmacies Cooperative Announce Strategic Partnership

Washington, DC, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URAC, the nation’s largest independent health care accreditation organization and the undisputed recognized leader in pharmacy accreditation, announced today that is has entered into an agreement with CARE Pharmacies Cooperative Inc., a growing independent pharmacy retail chain serving communities nationwide for more than 50 years. The partnership affords CARE members a discounted price on new URAC accreditation, certification and designation programs.

This relationship exemplifies URAC’s continuing goal of improving the quality of health care across the country, by making its meaningful accreditation programs available to even more organizations. The partnership will help pharmacies of all sizes to access URAC’s expert-informed accreditations to demonstrate their excellence in direct patient care.

“Pharmacies of all sizes can benefit from URAC accreditation and it’s vitally important that cost isn’t a barrier to quality improvement and ensuring the best outcomes for their patients,” said Jeffrey Carr, URAC’s Vice President of Business Development. “We are really excited about how this partnership will allow us to accredit more pharmacies.”

“Our partnership with CARE continues to enable community-based pharmacies to provide accessible care and create new and improved opportunities to access the medications their patients need,” concluded Carr.

CARE Pharmacies is honored to work alongside of URAC in its mission to improve patient satisfaction and patient outcomes through accreditation,” said Mike Wysong, CEO for CARE Pharmacies. “Our shared goal of improving health care through better education and quality standards ensures that all CARE Pharmacies will deliver the kind of care that our patients require and deserve”.

About URAC:

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. We develop our evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing pharmacies, health care management and operations, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. Learn more at https://www.urac.org/.

About CARE

ABOUT CARE - Named the Regional Drug Chain of the year in 2021 by Chain Drug review, CARE Pharmacies offers a full range of programs and services designed to meet the dynamic needs of the independent retail or specialty pharmacy owner-operator. Recognized by the National Retail Federation as one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, CARE has over 130 locations in 24 states including the District of Columbia. CARE’s mission is a promise to its members to represent their interests, support their growth, and enable them to provide superior patient satisfaction. CARE does this to enhance the success of its member pharmacies to ensure the sustainability of community-based care.