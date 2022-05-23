Grant Cardone's 10X Health System Featured on Hulu's New Hit Reality Series, The Kardashians

MIAMI, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10X Health System, Co-founded by Undercover Billionaire star Grant Cardone, Brandon Dawson, Sage Workinger, and Human Biologist Gary Brecka, was recently featured on Hulu's new hit reality series, The Kardashians. The season 1 episode 5 show follows Kendall Jenner and her family friend, Hailey Bieber, as they get 10X IV Cocktails from the 10X Health Team.

Kendall Jenner says that health has always been a top priority for her, stating that a "fun day" for her and her friends involves taking care of their health—including 10X IVs. And thanks to the 10X Health team, Ms. Jenner can rest easier knowing that she's being taken care of—both by their team of experts, as well as the vitamins and nutrients found in the 10X IV cocktails.

Making health and wellness accessible is one of the main selling points of 10X Health. And now, for the first time ever, anyone can get the same services that most celebrities and the top 1% have been getting access to! Finally, true health optimization and peak performance is possible, for a fraction of the price.

10X Health System provides top-of-the-line health and wellness services catered to your DNA so that you can truly optimize your mind, body, and wellness. "We're in the business of helping people, and we do that by looking at their DNA, not their symptoms, and customizing a wellness plan that fits their lifestyle, goals, and body," says Brandon Dawson, CEO and Co-founder of 10X Health System.

Grant Cardone, Brandon Dawson, Sage Workinger, and Gary Brecka are looking to expand 10X Health System across the globe, with the intention of touching the face of humanity by providing them with innovative, expert solutions for better health and wellness.

Be sure to catch The Kardashians on Hulu, and pay a visit to one of the 10X Health Centers—they have mobile locations in Scottsdale, Arizona, as well as permanent locations in Naples and Aventura, Florida—so that you can start your journey toward better health… for a better you.

About 10X Health: Because they're interested in treating the person and not the symptom, their results speak for themselves. 10X Health System's goal is to help you take control of your health by giving you the power to heal your body naturally. That means no invasive surgeries and no synthetic medications. At 10X Health, you're getting the best of the best in treatments, service, and care.

Media Contact:

Wade Houston, President of 10X Health Centers

whouston@10xhealthsystem.com

(844) 977-281

Related Images











Image 1: Kendall Jenner on Hulu's "The Kardashians"





Kendall Jenner, as seen on Hulu's "The Kardashians", talks about her passion for optimal health with the 10X Health System team.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment