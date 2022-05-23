Jack & June Launches All-New Jungle Gym Climber

EVANSVILLE, Ind., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jack & June, a proud member of the Woodplay Playsets family of brands from Escalade Sports, announced its newest release in the outdoor play line. The all-new Jungle Gym Climber provides healthy outdoor fun and helps children develop strong muscles and coordination.

Jack & June has quickly become a backyard favorite because of its extensive line of convenient, do-it-yourself outdoor play solutions. Its newest release of the Jungle Gym Climber is another example of the company's dedication to providing more opportunities for families and children to play outside.

"Jack & June strives to create a line of playsets and accessories that are both enriching and accessible," says Lucas Woodford, associate product manager at Escalade Sports. "Our goal is to ignite children's imaginations and provide entertainment to any yard or home. We are dedicated to expanding this line giving more opportunities for kids or youth to play outside and establish a healthy lifestyle."

The all-new Jungle Gym Climber is perfect for children and their friends to create new games and play for hours. Perfect for active outside play, the textured, molded rocks offer a comfortable, secure grip while climbing. The Jungle Gym features powder-coated, UV-resistant steel rungs for a durable, long-lasting structure. The structure is free-standing with no need for cement and includes all rungs, hardware, and a manual for easy installation. Measuring 86" in diameter and 46" tall, the Jungle Gym is perfect for compact yards taking up a small footprint and is perfect for children ages 3 and up.

ABOUT ESCALADE, INC

Founded in 1922, and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures, and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment. Our mission is to connect family and friends, creating lasting memories. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalade's brands include Brunswick Billiards®; STIGA® table tennis; Accudart®; RAVE Sports® water recreation; Victory Tailgate® custom games; Onix® pickleball; Goalrilla™ basketball; Lifeline® fitness; Woodplay® playsets; and Bear® Archery. Escalade's products are available online and at leading retailers nationwide. For more information about Escalade's many brands, history, financials, and governance, please visit www.escaladeinc.com.

