US Fintech Global PayEX Showcases Account Receivable Solutions at Finovate Spring

J.P. Morgan-backed Fintech has processed over $50 billion in transactions through its cloud-native, data-driven, end-to-end AR solutions

Global PayEX’s AI and ML solutions digitize +90% B2B payments; improve over 20% Days Sales Outstanding (DSO); deliver amazing actionable insights for large and mid-size companies.

DARIEN, Conn., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- U.S.-headquartered B2B Fintech, Global PayEX, which powers large corporations and mid-sized companies to bring working capital efficiencies via Accounts Receivable (AR) and Accounts Payable (AP) automation, showcased its end-to-end native-cloud, data-driven AR software solution at Finovate Spring 2022. Over 1,100 senior executives from financial institutions, banks and venture capitalists around the world participated in the global Fintech conference from May 18 to 20 in San Francisco.

Global PayEX leadership, comprising of Chief Revenue Officer, Narayan ‘Naru’ Ramamoorthy , Executive Vice President and Head – North America, Anu Agrawal , and Sales Director, Efthymios Gkaitatzis , showcased the Company’s award-winning AR automation software.

Andrew Wind , Head of Strategy and Partnerships at FIS, stated, “The AR solution provides a comprehensive set of capabilities with two-way real time ERP integration, configurable components and simplifies some really complex workflows. The PayEX solution is set to be a winner in this space.”

Global PayEX has processed over $50 billion in transactions since 2015, while digitizing 90% of B2B payments for its customers. The fintech has delivered a 20% reduction in Days Sales Outstanding (DSO), while delivering amazing actionable insights to CFOs. Several Fortune 1000 companies have adopted Global PayEX’s FreePay, a cloud-based Electronic Invoice Presentment and Payment (EIPP) and AlgoriQ, an ML-based automated reconciliation/deduction management platform for institutional customers and their vendors. The fintech also offers FinEX, an integrated, “embedded buyer finance platform” from multiple lending partners as well as AP automation and financing solutions.

Global multinationals including 3M, Bridgestone, Huhtamaki, Stanley Black & Decker, GlaxoSmithKline and Hafele are among Global PayEX’s 60+ customers. Many banks and financial institutions power their Integrated Receivables offering by white labeling Global PayEX’s SaaS software stack.

About Global PayEX

U.S.-headquartered Global PayEX is focused on working capital optimization for mid- and large-size corporations. Using a Cloud-native, data-driven SaaS platform, Global PayEX enables corporations to achieve hyper-automation in Accounts Receivables and Account Payables business processes, which help make better CFO decisions via analytics and financing options.

PayEX is helping corporations with finance transformation – enabling companies to realize significant ROI (return on investment) ranging from 5-10X of investments and a potential to enhance revenues from 1% to 4%.

The B2B Fintech has over 60 clients and more than 25,000 SMEs across industries including CPG, manufacturing, trading, pharmaceutical, food, packaging, electrical, textiles and hardware.

Many global banks and financial institutions utilize Global PayEX software to power their Integrated Receivables offering for corporate banking customers.

Founded by serial technology entrepreneur Mohan Krishnan, Global PayEX is backed up by globally successful technology entrepreneurs and bankers.

Global PayEX is globally headquartered in Darien, Connecticut.

For more information click here https://www.globalpayex.com/

Business Contact

Anu Agrawal | EVP & Head – North America

E: anu.agrawal@globalpayex.com