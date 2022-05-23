PSI Announces Appointment of Strategic Advisor

ARLINGTON, Va., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planned Systems International, Inc. (PSI), a leading provider of information technology (IT) solutions and services for the federal government, announced today the appointment of Alan Constantian, Ph.D. as Strategic Advisor to the company’s Executive Team.



Dr. Constantian is a Health IT executive and recognized leader who has spent over three decades working in the federal government, initially as an Air Force Medical Service Corps officer, retiring in the grade of Colonel, and later as a senior executive service member at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Management and at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

In addition to his vast experience in healthcare IT, health policy, health services and insurance operations, and health services research, Dr. Constantian has played pivotal roles in corporate governance, regulatory compliance, business integration, organizational efficiency, risk management, and idea execution to agencies such as the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and Military Health System (DoD). He has an impeccable record of generating growth and improving performance based on his track record of service, building trusted relationships, and delivering on commitments.



“Dr. Constantian brings solid healthcare experience and a stellar record of success to PSI,” said CEO, Terry Lin. “He will be a tremendous asset to the PSI team in driving growth, expanding solutions that improve the delivery of healthcare, and strengthening the company’s commitment to the military community, including our nation’s Veterans.”

Founded in 1988, PSI is a CMMI 2.1 Maturity Level 3-appraised, ISO® 9001:2015, ISO® 20000-1:2018, ISO® 27001:2013, and ISO® 14001:2015-certified enterprise IT solutions and management consulting services provider specializing in Health Solutions, IT and Consulting Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Defense and National Security Solutions. PSI has a stellar record of past performance and award-winning experience, and our core capabilities include System Integration & Modernization; Cyber Security & IA; DevSecOps; Environmental Remediation; Data Analytics; Clinical Support & Human Performance; Cloud Advisory Services; Modeling & Simulation; Enterprise Testing & IV&V; IC/C4ISR; and NextGen Technologies.



PSI has earned a reputation for applying the state-of-the-art technologies and the industry's most successful methodologies to support business solutions for the Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Veterans Affairs (VA), U.S. Department of State (DoS), Department of Energy, and other Government clients.

