Cityview Promotes New Managing Director of Investor Relations

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cityview, a leading multifamily investment management and development firm, announced that Jennifer Halvas has been promoted to managing director of investor relations. Halvas is a 10-year veteran at Cityview and a partner and member of Cityview’s investment committee. She will continue to report to CEO Sean Burton and support the continued growth and evolution of the firm’s investment strategy and initiatives; enable new capital development opportunities; and continue to bolster the infrastructure for existing and future investors.



“At Cityview, we’ve been experiencing rapid, highly strategic growth and continued portfolio diversification across the risk spectrum,” said Sean Burton, CEO of Cityview. “With Jen’s tenure as a trusted partner at the firm as well as her legal, operations and fundraising background, she is the ideal person to help lead the firm in investor relations and business development. She has been involved in every aspect of our business, has deep institutional knowledge and has repeatedly proven herself in investor relations, fundraising, collaboration on capital formation, and legal matters.”

Halvas joined Cityview in 2011, and prior to her promotion served as senior vice president of operations and associate general counsel. She was named a partner of the firm in 2020 and has successfully overseen fundraising for Cityview’s high net worth platform since 2019. Halvas has previously been responsible for the firm’s corporate operations including identifying best practices, implementing policies and procedures, and championing Cityview’s ESG strategic initiatives and its merit-based performance culture focused on innovation, transparency and inclusion.

Prior to joining Cityview, Halvas was counsel at O’Melveny & Myers LLP, where she represented a variety of clients in real estate, project development, and finance transactions. She received her dual Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Political Science, with honors, from the University of Southern California and her Juris Doctor from Vanderbilt Law School.

“I could not be more excited to expand my role at Cityview. Over the past 10 years, I have enjoyed working across many areas of the firm and I believe my broad skillset will help further the firm’s reputation for excellence and its mission to drive value for its investors and communities,” said Jennifer Halvas, Managing Director of Investor Relations at Cityview. “As a champion of diversity and inclusion and co-chair of the firm’s ESG taskforce, I also look forward to continuing the firm’s strong commitment to DEI and ESG and working with likeminded investors to advance these important goals across our industry.”

About Cityview

Founded in 2003, Cityview is a vertically integrated real estate investment management and development firm focused on workforce and attainable housing in high-growth markets in the Western US. Specializing in developing, acquiring, and operating value-add multifamily and mixed-use projects, Cityview creates sustainable housing options in transforming areas, changing cities into communities, people into neighbors and houses into homes. Cityview investments have generated nearly $5 billion in urban investment across more than 130 projects to date, please visit Cityview’s website.

