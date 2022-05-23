MPC Container Ships CEO Interview on Company Performance, Strategy & Sector Outlook

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CEO of MPC Containerships ASA (OSLO: MPCC), Constantin Baack discussed with Barry Parker of Capital Link TV, MPC’s key 1Q22 performance highlights and achievements, corporate strategy going forward and the current state and outlook of the container shipping market.



MPC Container Ships ASA (OLSO: MPCC) recently announced its first quarter 2022 financial results with improved operating revenues of USD 142.9 million and EBITDA of USD 137.7 million, up by 160% and 519%, respectively, compared to Q1 2021 and declared a quarterly recurring dividend of USD 0.13 per share for Q1 2022 as well as an event driven distribution of USD 0.03 per share.

The full interview can be accessed on the Capital Link TV page linked below:

https://capitallinkshipping.com/capital-link-tv/

About MPC Container Ships ASA:

MPC Container Ships ASA (ticker code "MPCC") is a leading container tonnage provider with a focus on small to mid-size containerships. Its main activity is to own and operate a portfolio of container ships serving intra-regional trade lanes on fixed-rate charters. The Company is registered and has its business office in Oslo, Norway. For more information, please see our website: www.mpc-container.com.

MPC Container Ships ESG Report can be accessed using the link below:

https://www.mpc-container.com/files/Public/17513/3528730/220325-mpcc---fy-2021-esg-report.pdf

MPC Container Ships 1Q22 Earnings Presentation can be accessed using the link below:

https://www.mpc-container.com/files/Documents/Financial_reports/Presentations/MPCC_Q1_2022_Earnings-Call.pdf

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Capital Link’s webinars, podcasts and presentations may contain "forward-looking statements." Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the beliefs of each participating Company regarding future results, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and outside of the control of the Companies. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the participating companies, please refer to the regulatory filings of each participating company with the SEC.

CAPITAL LINK – DISCLAIMER

Founded in 1995, Capital Link provides Investor & Public Relations and Media services to several listed and private companies, including companies featured in these webinars, podcasts and presentations. All these, including the ones mentioned above, are for informational and educational purposes and should not be relied upon. They do not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities or investment advice or advice of any kind. The views expressed are not those of Capital Link which bears no responsibility for them. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of industry and investment conferences annually in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo. For additional information please visit: www.capitallink.com

CONTACT

For more information on the please email forum@capitallink.com or call +1 212 661-7566.