HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding Awards $100,000 in STEM Grants

PASCAGOULA, Miss., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All-domain defense and technologies partner HII (NYSE:HII) announced today that the company’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division awarded $100,000 in grants to 25 STEM-related initiatives from schools and educational organizations in Mississippi and Alabama. Ingalls has awarded more than $1.1 million for science, technology, engineering and mathematics projects in the past decade.



“Establishing a strong awareness and interest in STEM is vital to developing our next generation of shipbuilders,” said Kari Wilkinson, Ingalls Shipbuilding president. “As a committed partner in education, we acknowledge the importance of providing the resources educators need to build and expand their STEM programs, while also giving America’s youth access to high-quality learning opportunities.”

“Ingalls has given my students the opportunity to further their education in computer science and the STEM grant has allowed us to purchase a set of high-tech robots for one of our classrooms,” said Keating Helms, a teacher at Bayou View Middle School, in Gulfport. “This award has provided a huge boost to our STEM program.”

HII has made numerous investments in STEM education programs over the years. Through partnerships with local high schools, community colleges and technical schools, summer internships, and industry-leading apprentice schools at the company’s two shipyards, HII is committed to shaping the future of engineering, science, and technology.

2021 Ingalls Shipbuilding STEM grant recipients:

Alma Bryant High School (Irvington, Ala.): Students will learn design, testing, installation and maintenance of a sustainable food production technology. $3,756

Anniston Avenue Elementary (Gulfport, Miss.): Students will learn the basic principles of robotics and engineering utilizing LEGO Education Spike sets. $4,919

Bayou View Middle School (Gulfport, Miss.): Students will learning coding and engineering principles utilizing iRobot kits and materials. $4,121

Christ the King Catholic School (Daphne, Ala.): Students will learn engineering skills while building an underwater remotely operated vehicles. $4,971

Crossroads Elementary (Gulfport, Miss.): Students will use STEM kits to create imaginative videos to share concepts with younger grade students. $2,770

East Central Middle School (Moss Point, Miss): Students will utilize VEX IQ robot kits to learn basic robotics principles. $4,898

Fairhope East Elementary (Fairhope, Ala.): Students will learn coding and robotics fundamental through hands-on activities. $5,000

Fairhope High School (Fairhope, Ala.): Students will participate in the NASA Rover Challenge. $1,820

Kreole Primary Elementary School (Moss Point, Miss.): Young students will use hands-on engagement to as an early introduction to STEM concepts. $5,000

Moss Point Career & Technical Education Center (Moss Point, Miss.): Students will build underwater remotely operated vehicles. $5,000

MS Gulf Coast YMCA (Miss. Gulf Coast): Students will build a MARS helicopter and Lava Space Lamp model. $5,000

Murphy High School (Mobile, Ala.): Students will build raised gardens to study plant life cycles and soil chemistry. $5,000

North Gulfport Elementary & Middle School (Gulfport, Miss.): Students will learn to build video games utilizing STEM concepts. $810

Pascagoula High School (Pascagoula, Miss.): Students will build a self-sufficient irrigation system for school gardens. $2,430

Pascagoula High School (Pascagoula, Miss.): Students will use lab kits and technology to learn science concepts in a virtual environment. $4,830

Pass Christian High School (Pass Christian, Miss.): Students will build a greenhouse and learn about horticulture and environmental impacts. $4,941

Pass Christian Middle School (Pass Christian, Miss.): Students will design and build a drone delivery system. $4,700

Resurrection Catholic Middle School (Pascagoula, Miss.): Students will utilize VEX kits for robotics studies. $4,771

St. Martin High School (Ocean Springs, Miss.): Students will utilize an air press system to build laminated skateboards. $4,997

St. Mary Catholic School (Mobile, Ala.): Pre-K students will use Bee Bot bundles to learn basic coding principles. $4,998

Stone county High School (Wiggins, Miss.): Students will utilize plasma cutters to learn welding trades and create art projects. $3,830

Walter Anderson Museum of Art (Ocean Springs, Miss.): The organization will host visiting artist-educators and metal artists to lead STEM design workshops and design fabrication of large-scale steel sculptures with high school students at the Pascagoula-Gautier School District’s College and Career Technical Institute. $4,136

West Hancock Elementary (Hancock, Miss.): Students will learn force and motion concepts utilizing hands on activities. $1,300

West Harrison Middle School (Gulfport, Miss.): Students will utilize lab kits, microcontrollers and licensed curriculum to learn design and coding. $4,500

West Wortham Elementary and Middle School (Saucier, Miss.): Students will plan a simulated 30 day space mission utilizing coding and wiring skills. $1,500.

HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America’s largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

