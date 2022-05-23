Dixon Dedman, Renowned American Whiskey Blender, Announces his Next Chapter with the Launch of 2XO Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

Kentucky, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KENTUCKY, May 23rd, 2022 - Dixon Dedman, one of the most prolific American whiskey blenders in the industry known for his award-winning high-proof, robust bourbon and rye blends, announces his highly anticipated next creation, 2XO Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

2XO (Two Times Oak) uses a unique blending practice where Dixon re-barrels his hand-selected aged whiskey into new charred oak barrels for intense wood notes and extraordinarily rich, complex flavors.

The 2XO Brand will consist of a series of small batch blends and a series of single barrel releases. Each small batch blend will be different, bearing a distinctive name and symbol inspired by Dedman’s passion to innovate, collaborate, and create high-quality liquids with unique characteristics and profiles.

The first small batch blend in the 2XO series, The Phoenix Blend, will be released in November of this year in select markets and at limited quantities. The Phoenix Blend will be followed by two new, small batch blend releases and single barrel releases in each consecutive year.

2XO Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey will be brought to market through Prestige Beverage Group, an industry leading importer and brand innovator of award-winning wines and spirits. Together, Dixon Dedman and Prestige Beverage Group aim to offer the most unique, sought-after whiskey blends to spirits enthusiasts everywhere.

“Launching 2XO is a dream come true. I had a vision to create something new in American Whiskey backed by the liquid in the bottle, synonymous with quality and the anticipation of the next blend,” commented Dedman. “I knew I needed to find the right fit, and I could not have found a better partner in Prestige Beverage Group to work alongside and turn this dream into a reality. They are passionate about whiskey and focused on accomplishing our shared goals. The Phoenix Blend is the first release, and it’s just the beginning.”

“We are so excited to be a part of bringing Dixon Dedmans’ next creation to market. The limited-edition small batch offerings will showcase Dixons’ unique approach to blending,” added Mike Morgan, President, Prestige Beverage Group.

About Dixon Dedman

Dixon Dedman is a 40-year old master blender who has quickly established himself as one of the most prolific American whiskey blenders in the industry. He grew up on the Kentucky whiskey trail infusing the learnings from industry legends with his culinary expertise from running his James Beard award winning Beaumont Inn, which has been in his family for over a century. Dixon is best known for his high-proof, robust Kentucky Owl Straight Bourbon and Rye Whiskey blends, a brand he relaunched in 2014 from his great-great grandfather, C.M. Dedman, after it went dark in 1916 around the time of Prohibition. His blends have garnered awards and recognition, earning their place among the finest American whiskies in recent memory. He has been featured in The New York Times, Forbes, Robb Report, Playboy, Garden & Gun Magazine, The Whiskey Advocate and more. For more information about the 2XO Brand, please visit 2XOwhiskey.com

About Prestige Beverage Group

Founded in 1974, Prestige Beverage Group is an industry leading importer and brand owner of award-winning wines and spirits from around the globe. Prestige’s portfolio of 70-plus brands includes Windsor Canadian, The Whistler, Kinky Beverages, Risata Wines, and INDOGGO Gin. From product conception and brand development, to packaging design and engaging marketing initiatives, Prestige continues to meet consumer preferences and anticipate industry trends. For more information about Prestige and its innovative brands, please visit www.prestigebevgroup.com.

