Credit Acceptance Named to the Metropolitan Detroit’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® List

Southfield, Michigan, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named as one of Metropolitan Detroit’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. This is the eleventh straight year that Credit Acceptance has received this honor.

“We are proud to once again be recognized as a leading Metro Detroit company,” said Ken Booth, CEO of Credit Acceptance. “The collective efforts of our team members and leaders have helped us to build an amazing and unique culture. A culture where team members look forward to coming to work each day—whether in person or virtually—because they know Credit Acceptance can positively change their life and they in turn can change the lives of our dealers and customers.”

To earn this recognition, we were evaluated based on our compensation, benefits and employee solutions; employee enrichment, engagement and retention; employee education and development; recruitment, selection and orientation; employee achievement and recognition; communication and shared vision; diversity and inclusion; work-life balance; community initiatives; and strategic company performance.

Today's announcement marks the third workplace award that we have received this year, as we also received:

FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For ® (eight out of the last nine years)

(eight out of the last nine years) Top Workplaces USA Award (both years this award has been in existence)

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com .

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole.