Xcel Brands, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

  • First quarter revenues of $8.7 million, up 12% from the first quarter of 2021, and up 8% from the fourth quarter of 2021
  • First quarter net loss of $3.5 million, or ($0.18) per share, on a GAAP basis
  • Net loss of $1.9 million, or ($0.10) per share, on a non-GAAP basis
  • Management expects continued growth across all business segments and a return to profitability in 2022

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) (“Xcel” or the “Company”), a media and consumer products company with significant expertise in livestream shopping, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.    

Robert W. D’Loren, Chairman and CEO of Xcel stated, “We are pleased with our first quarter top-line growth across our brands and operating divisions. Despite current economic and retail trends, we expect sales in our wholesale and direct-to-consumer businesses to continue to grow and we believe that these sales will return the Company to profitability in 2022.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Total revenue was $8.7 million, an increase of $0.9 million or 12% compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by revenues related to the Lori Goldstein Brand.

Net loss attributable to Xcel Brands was approximately $3.5 million, or ($0.18) per share, compared with a net loss of $2.5 million, or ($0.13) per share, for the prior year quarter. After adjusting for certain cash and non-cash items, results on a non-GAAP basis were a net loss of approximately $1.9 million, or ($0.10) per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and a net loss of approximately $1.5 million, or $(0.08) per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $0.9 million for both the current quarter and the prior year quarter.  

See reconciliation tables below for non-GAAP metrics. These non-GAAP metrics may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies and should only be used in conjunction with our results reported according to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Any financial measure other than those prepared in accordance with GAAP should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company's balance sheet at March 31, 2022, reflected stockholders' equity of approximately $71 million, cash and cash equivalents of approximately $3.1 million, and working capital, exclusive of the current portion of lease obligations, of approximately $5.2 million.

Conference Call and Webcast
The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results with additional comments and details at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on May 23, 2022. A webcast of the conference call will be available live on the Investor Relations section of Xcel's website at www.xcelbrands.com. Interested parties unable to access the conference call via the webcast may dial 877-407-3982. A replay of the conference call will be available until June 6, 2022 and can be accessed at 844-512-2921 using the replay pin number 13730049.

About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, production, marketing, livestreaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as one thing. Xcel owns the Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, LOGO by Lori Goldstein, and C. Wonder brands, and it owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC, pioneering a true omni-channel sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, brick-and-mortar retail, and e-commerce channels. The company’s brands have generated in excess of $3 billion in retail sales via live streaming in interactive television and digital channels alone. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant livestreaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. With an experienced team of professionals focused on design, production, and digital marketing, Xcel maintains control of product quality and promotion across all of its product categories and distribution channels. Xcel differentiates by design. www.xcelbrands.com

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding future events, our future financial performance, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "ongoing," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "appears," "suggests," "future," "likely," "goal," "plans," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "seeks," "should," "would," "guidance," "confident" or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our anticipated revenue, expenses, profitability, strategic plans and capital needs. These statements are based on information available to us on the date hereof and our current expectations, estimates and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, including, without limitation, the risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its other filings with the SEC, which may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors, nor can we address the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason.

Xcel Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
       
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,
  2022
 2021
Revenues      
Net licensing revenue $5,961  $4,307 
Net sales  2,786   3,502 
Net revenue  8,747   7,809 
Cost of goods sold  1,680   1,835 
Gross profit  7,067   5,974 
       
Operating costs and expenses      
Salaries, benefits and employment taxes  4,853   4,052 
Other selling, general and administrative expenses  3,392   3,038 
Stock-based compensation  32   160 
Depreciation and amortization  1,820   1,210 
Total operating costs and expenses  10,097   8,460 
       
Operating loss  (3,030)  (2,486)
       
Interest and finance expense      
Interest expense - term loan debt  708   276 
Other interest and finance charges (income), net  1   4 
Total interest and finance expense  709   280 
       
Loss before income taxes  (3,739)  (2,766)
       
Income tax benefit  -   (138)
       
Net loss  (3,739)  (2,628)
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest  (252)  (81)
Net loss attributable to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders $(3,487) $(2,547)
       
Loss per share attributed to Xcel Brands, Inc. common stockholders:      
Basic and diluted net loss per share $(0.18) $(0.13)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:      
Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding  19,571,119   19,261,436 
       


 
Xcel Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
       
  March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
  (Unaudited)  
Assets      
Current Assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $3,063  $4,483 
Accounts receivable, net  8,676   7,640 
Inventory  3,941   3,375 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  1,480   1,681 
Total current assets  17,160   17,179 
       
Non-Current Assets:      
Property and equipment, net  2,293   2,549 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  6,097   6,314 
Trademarks and other intangibles, net  96,775   98,304 
Restricted cash  608   739 
Deferred tax assets, net  141   141 
Other assets  635   555 
Total non-current assets  106,549   108,602 
Total Assets $123,709  $125,781 
       
Liabilities and Equity      
Current Liabilities:      
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $7,855  $6,233 
Accrued payroll  1,563   577 
Current portion of operating lease obligations  1,045   1,207 
Current portion of long-term debt  2,500   2,500 
Total current liabilities  12,963   10,517 
Long-Term Liabilities:      
Long-term portion of operating lease obligations  6,963   7,252 
Long-term debt, less current portion  24,998   25,531 
Contingent obligations  7,539   7,539 
Other long-term liabilities  13   0 
Total long-term liabilities  39,513   40,322 
Total Liabilities  52,476   50,839 
       
Commitments and Contingencies      
       
Equity:      
Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding  -   - 
Common stock, $.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, and 19,571,119 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.  20   20 
Paid-in capital  103,069   103,039 
Accumulated deficit  (32,266)  (28,779)
Total Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders' equity  70,823   74,280 
Noncontrolling interest  410   662 
Total Equity  71,233   74,942 
       
Total Liabilities and Equity $123,709  $125,781 
       


 
Xcel Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
       
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,
  2022
 2021
     
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net loss $(3,739) $(2,628)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization expense  1,820   1,210 
Amortization of deferred finance costs included in interest expense  91   20 
Stock-based compensation  32   160 
Allowance for doubtful accounts  -   132 
Deferred income tax benefit  -   (138)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable  (1,036)  (377)
Inventory  (566)  (1,569)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  15   (222)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities  2,620   1,819 
Cash paid in excess of rent expense  (128)  (100)
Net cash used in by operating activities  (891)  (1,693)
       
Cash flows from investing activities      
Purchase of property and equipment  (35)  (295)
Net cash used in investing activities  (35)  (295)
       
Cash flows from financing activities      
Proceeds from long-term debt  (625)  - 
Net cash used in financing activities  (625)  - 
       
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  (1,551)  (1,988)
       
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period  5,222   6,066 
       
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $3,671  $4,078 
       
Reconciliation to amounts on consolidated balance sheets:      
Cash and cash equivalents  3,063  $2,969 
Restricted cash  608   1,109 
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $3,671  $4,078 
       
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities:      
Liability for equity-based bonuses $2  $(9)
       
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:      
Cash paid during the period for interest $623  $236 
Cash paid during the period for income taxes $-  $15 
       


  
 Three Months Ended
($ in thousands)March 31, March 31,
 2022
 2021
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Net loss attributable to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders$(3,487)  (2,547)
Amortization of trademarks 1,514   876 
Stock-based compensation 32   160 
Certain adjustments to provision for doubtful accounts -   132 
Deferred income tax benefit -   (138)
Non-GAAP net loss$(1,941) $(1,517)
      
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, March 31,
 2022
 2021
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Diluted loss per share$(0.18) $(0.13)
Amortization of trademarks 0.08   0.04 
Stock-based compensation 0.00   0.01 
Certain adjustments to provision for doubtful accounts -   0.01 
Deferred income tax benefit -   (0.01)
Non-GAAP diluted EPS$(0.10) $(0.08)
Non-GAAP weighted average diluted shares 19,571,119   19,261,436 
      
 Three Months Ended
($ in thousands)March 31, March 31,
 2022
 2021
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Net loss attributable to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders$(3,487) $(2,547)
Depreciation and amortization 1,820   1,210 
Interest and finance expense 709   280 
Income tax (benefit) provision -   (138)
State and local franchise taxes 36   39 
Stock-based compensation 32   160 
Certain adjustments to provision for doubtful accounts -   132 
Adjusted EBITDA$(890) $(864)
      

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS are non-GAAP unaudited terms. We define non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) attributable to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders, exclusive of amortization of trademarks, stock-based compensation, certain adjustments to the provision for doubtful accounts related to the bankruptcy of and economic impact on certain retail customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic and deferred income taxes. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS measures do not include the tax effect of the aforementioned adjusting items, due to the nature of these items and the Company’s tax strategy.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP unaudited measure, which we define as net income (loss) attributable to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders, before depreciation and amortization, interest and finance expenses (including loss on extinguishment of debt, if any), income taxes, other state and local franchise taxes and stock-based compensation.

Management uses non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of operating performance to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis and to identify business trends relating to our results of operations. Management believes non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA are also useful because these measures adjust for certain costs and other events that management believes are not representative of our core business operating results, and thus these non-GAAP measures provide supplemental information to assist investors in evaluating our financial results. Adjusted EBITDA is the measure used to calculate compliance with the EBITDA covenant under our term loan agreement.

Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, earnings per share, or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Given that non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA are financial measures not deemed to be in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, our non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including companies in our industry, because other companies may calculate these measures in a different manner than we do. In evaluating non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may or may not incur expenses similar to some of the adjustments in this document. Our presentation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA does not imply that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. When evaluating our performance, you should consider non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including our net income and other GAAP results, and not rely on any single financial measure.