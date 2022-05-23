SWAGRUN - HOW TO EARN BIG ON THIS PLAY TO EARN 2D NFT GAME

Los Angeles, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SWAGrun is a play-to-earn 2D NFT game where players will be competing against each other and bots in a run game, race length and complexity will depend on the map and skills of all the players in the round. Players will be rewarded with RR (race reward) tokens respectfully to the positions that they have finished in. This in-game currency will allow the player to buy in-game items that will increase the rewards for participating and winning games or swap them for SWAG tokens that can be staked on our website. The game will be Smartchain gas-free, players will be able to play and trade items within its ecosystem without ever worrying about gas fees. The gas fee will be paid only once the player will decide to cash out the rewards.

SwagStars

SwagStars are in-game characters that love bling items and compete against each other. Players can mint, race, collect or sell them in the marketplace.

Each character can increase the maximum daily RR token win allowance.

PVP Daily races:

Compete against other players for guaranteed RR tokens rewards.

Season tournaments:

Season tournament gives our players a chance to compete for cash rewards. Every season will have its SwagStars that players will have to mint to be eligible for tournament rewards. That can be done by either minting for the price of 0.05 BNB or purchasing on our marketplace. Season tournaments are optional and players can decide if they are willing to participate in them.

The season length and reward pool will be announced with the start of the new season.

The estimated Season-1 reward pool is $407,262.49

Staking:

Staking is a way to reward the community members for having a long-term mindset and staking their tokens. By staking, investors will be able to earn a SWAG token reward when done through the staking dashboard. In the future, staking will give voting rights and a say over the use of the SWAG war chest.

The staking feature will be lock-free and players will be able to cancel staking and withdraw tokens at any time they want.

Swag War Chest:

All Swag tokens received from in-game purchases/interactions that will require payment in Swag will be stored in the war chest. Swag war chest will be used for game development such as new game modes, maps, items, SWAG-verse, marketing, and ecosystem.

The core team will have full control of it and quarterly usage of funds reports will be issued to the community.

Long Term Sustainability

SWAGrun has a 100% player-owned, real money economy. Rather than selling game items or copies, the developers of the game focus on growing the player-to-player economy. All funds and fees collected as in SWAG tokens will go to the SWAG war chest and the usage will be guided by holders once the voting mechanism is in place. SwagStars are created by players using in-game resources $SWAG tokens.

All RR tokens received from marketplace taxation or payment of any in-game item will be burned. Avatar NFT can be sold or transferred anywhere to anyone.



Physical/Digital Merchandise:

SWAG much? Show off with your own Swag decorated t-shirt, hoodie, backpack, or t-cap. All profits received from it will go into the SWAG War chest in a buyback form.

AUDIT:

Swagrun smart contract has received outstanding audit results for the code and also for the in-game tokenomics model.

Team:

Swagrun team has one the best in the field members, that are not only experienced in coding or marketing but also have a long and proven track record in the crypto community dating back to 2014.

