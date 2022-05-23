Lincoln Electric Announces June 2022 Events with the Financial Community

CLEVELAND, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: LECO) today announced participation in the following upcoming events in the month of June with the financial community:



KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

Thursday, June 2, 2022

Boston, MA

Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer and Steven B. Hedlund, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

10:20am Eastern Time

Boston, MA

Gabriel Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

The Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on our Investor Relations web site at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com. A replay will also be available on our web site.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 56 manufacturing locations in 19 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.