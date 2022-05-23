Carole A. Feuerman's Newest Works Will Be Showcased At This Year's Venice Boat Show by Bel Air Fine Art

VENICE, Italy, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the huge success of the 2021 edition, Venice is hosting again this year the Venice Boat Show - 2022. It will start on Saturday, May 28, and run until Sunday, June 5, 2022. This nine-day event promises to be extremely exciting, featuring the most gorgeous yachts, super-yachts, sailboats, and world-class art.

The exhibition venue is once again the Arsenale of Venice, a symbol of the centuries-old military domination of the Serenissima Republic of Venice.

Carole A. Feuerman will premier three sculptures. 'Brooke With Beach Ball' and 'Survival of Serena' will be exhibited inside the Arsenale, and 'Bibi on the Ball' can be seen outside on the water Riva Ca' di Dio. Her artworks can also be seen through November 22 at her solo show 'My Stories' at the Santa Maria Della Pieta Church, Riva Degli Schiavoni, Castello, and outside InParadiso Art Gallery, Castello, 1260 Giardini Della Biennale, just at the entry of the Venice Biennale Giardini.

Carole A. Feuerman is an American sculptor and author working in Hyperrealism. She is one of the three artists credited with starting the movement in the late 1970s. She is known for her figurative works of swimmers and dancers. She is the only artist to make this type of life-like outdoor sculpture, and the only woman to sculpt in this style.

Her work has been included in exhibitions globally, from Central Park to Avenue George V, and from the Smithsonian to the Galleria d'Arte Moderna. Her work is in the collections of 31 museums and owned by the City of Peekskill, New York, the City of Sunnyvale, California, Former President Clinton, the Frederick R. Weisman Foundation, Steven Cohen, Maluma, Alexandre Grendene Bartelle, and the Forbes Magazine Collection.

She has taught, lectured, and given workshops at the Metropolitan Museum and the Guggenheim Museum. In 2011, she founded the Carole A. Feuerman Sculpture Foundation.

Opening on Saturday 4 June until 10 pm (last admission at 7 pm)

Opening times: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm (last admission 7:00 pm)

GET TICKETS ONLINE: https://www.salonenautico.venezia.it/en/visitatori/ticketing/

Contact:

Giulia Briccardi

Bel Air Fine Art - Venice

Calle dello Spezier, 2765 | San Marco

30124 - Venice

T: +39 041 52 26 529

Venice@BelAirFineArt.com

www.belairfineart.com

Carole A. Feuerman is represented by Bel Air Fine Art. Her exhibition is curated by Paolo De Grandis and Carlotta Scarpa, of PDG Arte Communications.

30122 Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice

Image 1: 'Bibi on the Ball', Bronze, Venice Boat Show, Ca' di Dio

















Image 2: 'Survival of Serena', Patinated Epoxy, Arsenale di Venezia

















Image 3: 'Brooke With Beach Ball', Patinated Epoxy, Arsenale di Venezia









