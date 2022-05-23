Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S receives notice of policy pay-outs.

Ress Life Investments

Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv

DK-1057 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 23 May 2022

Corporate Announcement 18/2022

Ress Life Investments A/S receives notice of policy pay-outs.

Ress Life Investments A/S has received preliminary notice that two policies will pay out. In connection with its most recent announcement of Net Asset Value (NAV), Ress Life Investments A/S had valued the two policies in question at a total of USD 9 119 800, and Ress Life Investments A/S expects that the pay-out will be a total of USD 19 300 000.

The pay-out of the two policies in question is in isolation expected to result in a gain of NAV per outstanding share of 52.0 in USD, representing an increase of 2.3% relative to the NAV as of 29 April 2022.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.



Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 8 545 282 27





Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the Key Investment Information Document (KIID) available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.

Attachment