Press release

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Purchase of UCB shares

24 May 2022

Financière de Tubize has, since the publication of its 2021 Annual Report on February 25, 2022, purchased 1.053.840 UCB shares for a total amount of € 94,5 millions, at an average price of € 89,64 per share. The stake of Financière de Tubize in UCB has consequently increased from 35,16% to 35,70%.

These acquisitions are fully consistent with Financière de Tubize mission which is to create long-term value for all its stakeholders, by supporting, as a stable reference shareholder, the maximization of UCB’s potential and the sustainable growth of its industrial project.