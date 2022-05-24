Test and Measurement Equipment Market is Expected to Reach USD 54.9 billion in 2032 | Test and Measurement Equipment Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights, the test and measurement equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 per cent, from USD 30.9 billion in 2021 to USD 54.9 billion in 2032.



Stringent government requirements and the rising need for quality maintenance encourage the demand for test and measurement equipment. The emergence of COVID-19 prompted a rise in the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and other medical equipment.

This has resulted in increasing demand for test and measurement equipment in the healthcare and pharmaceutical end-use industries, resulting in higher demand for test and measurement equipment products and solutions and test and measurement equipment adoption trends.

The primary reasons driving the growth of the test and measurement equipment market include an increase in end-user demand for test and measurement equipment solutions, technological innovation, and an increase in demand for electronic gadgets. This is regarded as a fantastic test and measurement equipment strategy.

List of Key Players Covered in Test and Measurement Equipment Market are:

Fortive Corporation

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Anritsu Corporation

Keysight Technologies

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

National Instruments Corporation

EXFO Inc.

Advantest Corporation

VIAVI Solutions Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

The price sensitivity of test and measurement equipment, on the other hand, is projected to limit test and measurement equipment market growth. During the forecast period, each of these factors is expected to have a significant influence on the test and measurement equipment market.

The introduction of 5G technology and the implementation of LTE & LTE-Advanced (4G) Networks, as well as the rapid penetration of IoT Devices, are expected to give potential possibilities for test and measurement equipment market expansion.

North America has the greatest test and measurement equipment market share due to the presence of multiple significant companies.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to develop at the quickest rate, as governments in these areas implement numerous measures to support innovation and R&D in their respective countries. Given current advancements in connected and driverless vehicles, the automotive industry is likely to capture the test and measurement equipment market share.

The healthcare sector is likely to drive the test and measurement equipment market due to the development of new healthcare equipment, patient-monitoring systems, and personal emergency reporting systems, which are some of the other factors expected to positively influence the test and measurement equipment market trends.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

In the United States, the test and measurement equipment market is estimated to reach US$ 1.3 Billion by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 10.7% through 2032.

The test and measurement equipment market in the United Kingdom is expected to be worth US$ 154.2 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 9.8% through 2032.

The test and measurement equipment market's services segment form the component category is predicted to develop at a CAGR of 10.4% through 2032.

Through 2032, Threat Intelligence in the test and measurement equipment market's application sector will grow at a CAGR of 10.1% through 2032.

China's test and measurement equipment market is expected to reach US$ 275.2 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 10.2% through 2032.

The market for test and measurement equipment in Japan is expected to be valued at US$ 221.9 million by 2032, expanding at a 9.2% annual rate through 2032.

South Korea is expected to reach a market size of US$ 136.7 million in test and measurement equipment by 2032, with a CAGR of 8.6% through 2032.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Fortive Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Anritsu Corporation, Keysight Technologies, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, EXFO, Inc., Advantest Corporation, VIAVI Solutions Inc., and Texas Instruments Incorporated are among the major companies profiled in the test and measurement equipment market.

These companies provide test and measurement equipment solutions to meet test and measurement equipment market demands and needs.

To extend their influence in the test and measurement equipment market trends, these vendors have used a variety of organic and inorganic growth tactics.

RECENT DEVELOPMENT:

A couple of recent developments in test and measurement equipment market are as follows:

VIAVI Solutions released new fibre test and measurement equipment solutions in March 2021, enhancing the industry's most comprehensive offering for fiber-optic testing. The company's new optical power metres, fibre characterization modules, and an enhanced optical time-domain reflectometer (OTDR) solution enable service providers, colocation and hyperscale data centres, enterprises, and contractors to reduce manufacturing costs, improve service quality, minimise downtime, and generate more revenue.

Anritsu introduced the TRX Test module, MU887002A, in March 2021, to increase the efficiency of production-line inspections of 5G wireless communication equipment, as well as its space-saving universal wireless test set, MT8872A.

As part of its OpreX analyzer lineup for use in water treatment facilities, Yogokawa launched TB820D right-angle scattered light turbidity detectors, FC800D non-reagent type free available chlorine sensor units, RC800D reagent type residual chlorine sensor units, FLXA402T liquid analyzers for turbidity and chlorine, and PG400 pulse generators for clean units in February 2021.





