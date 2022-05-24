Worksoft Acquires AI-Powered SaaS Test Automation Platform eureQa

English German

ADDISON, Texas, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksoft, leading provider of end-to-end intelligent process automation for complex custom and packaged applications, announced today the acquisition of eureQa, an AI-powered SaaS test automation platform purpose-built for testing digital applications. eureQa’s no-code performance and end-to-end testing of web, mobile, API, database and packaged applications expands Worksoft’s Connective Automation platform capabilities, delivering a comprehensive automation platform to help organizations understand, de-risk and optimize end-to-end business processes.



With expectations and competition higher than ever, ensuring superior end-user experiences has become a critical differentiator for organizations across every industry. To compete, organizations need the ability to analyze, validate and optimize the entire customer journey across applications. eureQa’s AI-powered SaaS platform verifies customer-facing business processes and e-commerce sites perform as expected across all browsers, operating systems and mobile devices. This combined with Worksoft’s process intelligence and test automation capabilities will ensure organizations can protect and maximize the value of their investments regardless of the technology or industry.

With eureQa, Worksoft will now offer enhanced performance, mobile and API testing, offering a complete automation platform to customers who are looking to modernize systems at speed and scale without sacrificing quality. Customers will have the flexibility to align to cloud, on-premise or hybrid delivery, allowing them to choose the right model to support their unique strategic initiatives.

"eureQa has developed an exceptional platform, and we’re excited to welcome the team to the Worksoft family,” said Tony Sumpster, CEO, Worksoft. “The addition of eureQa’s AI-driven SaaS testing platform and its additional strengths in performance and mobile testing expands our offering to provide a robust platform that looks holistically across your business and technology investments to ensure quality and deliver tangible automation ROI.”

eureQa’s cloud-native cross-platform solution uses AI/ML techniques to support self- healing tests and autonomous troubleshooting for B2C and B2B customer facing e-commerce sites to reduce risk for new implementations, business process change, or compliance needs, delivering optimal performance for end users across all devices and browsers.

“Providing outstanding end-to-end digital experiences for customers is becoming increasingly critical to our success,” said Badri Nittoor, Founder and CEO of eureQa. “Our combined capabilities provide customers with a flexible, resilient platform supporting validation and execution across the enterprise application landscape, enabling enterprises to accelerate release speed, reduce defects, and elevate user experiences.”

To learn more, please join eureQa and Worksoft for a joint webinar highlighting how this combined solution will revolutionize how enterprises apply and deploy end-to-end automation to optimize business processes to future proof from continuous change and accelerate transformation.

About Worksoft

Worksoft provides Connective Automation for world leading global enterprises, automating the full lifecycle of a business process from process intelligence to testing to RPA. Our codeless automation empowers business users and IT to create and accelerate automation and arms organizations with 360-degree process insights to prioritize and speed test automation creation and reuse in production for maximum efficiency and scalability. With Worksoft, enterprises can accelerate project timelines and ensure data-driven quality for complex end-to-end custom and enterprise applications, including SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, Workday®, SuccessFactors, ServiceNow, and more. Recognized by analysts and top Systems Integrators (SI) as amarket leader for SAP testing, Worksoft is embedded into leading SI ERP practices to enable their Agile, DevOps, and SAFe methodologies and accelerate transformation initiatives. For more information, visit www.worksoft.com.

About eureQa

eureQa is the digital assurance platform purpose built for testing digital applications for today’s leading global companies. With eureQa, companies can be confident their users get the best experience on their digital applications across all devices and browsers. eureQa provides end-to-end testing for Web UI, Mobile Apps, API and databases. With AI to accelerate automation, and machine learning to power self-healing, resilient tests with automatic root cause analysis, eureQa enables teams to stay ahead of testing demands. By running functional, API, performance and compatibility tests on a unified platform companies can deliver great digital experiences with confidence. For more information, visit www.sayeureqa.com.

For media inquiries, contact Liz Blackman, eblackman@worksoft.com, or +1 (972) 993-0400.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8a2c37a-a4ea-4e1f-9eae-d038a72816b6