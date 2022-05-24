New Data Demonstrates the Significant Impact of Using the Biolog-Id Solution in a Children’s Hospital Blood Bank

ATLANTA, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biolog-id, a digital health solution provider focusing on value-chain optimization, has been collaborating with Children’s National Hospital since June 2021. The data collected by Children’s National since installation demonstrate the impact of using the Biolog-id solution on multiple financial and operational factors. Key impacts include:



Reduction of RBC unit wastage Increased utilization of split / aliquoted RBC units Decreased tech-time counting units to assess the inventory



The solution used at Children’s National is based on the unique data generated by the Biolog-id system, augmented with additional data from other systems whenever necessary. The resulting data support dedicated dashboards and reports that have been carefully configured to the specific needs of the Children’s National team.

“The Biolog-id solution is specifically designed to deliver operational, clinical and financial impact for our customers,” says Troy Hilsenroth, CEO of Biolog-id. “It is particularly encouraging to see the degree of impact of our solution in a leading facility such as Children’s National Hospital.”

Biolog-id continues to develop its Value-Chain Optimization platform to enhance flexibility and configurability, both needed to support the diverse practices common in Transfusion Medicine. The impact reported by existing Biolog-id customers, such as Children’s National, informs and energizes future developments.

About Biolog-id

Biolog-id develops value-chain optimization solutions that create, collect, and consolidates high quality data to drive operational, commercial, and clinical impact for high-value high-impact products. Biolog-id’s patented platform is used by multiple customers in the US, Europe, Middle East, India, and Asia Pacific. Biolog-id is owned by its founder, managers, and the Xerys Funds.

Biolog-id URL: www.biolog-id.com

Children's National Hospital URL: https://childrensnational.org/