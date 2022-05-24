Elevations RTC Helps Teens With Learning Disabilities

Syracuse, Utah, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Just In Bulletin is reporting on Elevations RTC helping teens with learning disabilities. Any mental problem that hinders a child from gaining the same level of knowledge as everyone else in their age group is a learning disability. A learning disability arises when a child's brain processes information differently than others, making learning more complex and slow.





Learning difficulties affect around 4 million American schoolchildren, with symptoms ranging from mild to severe.





Signs of Learning Disabilities in Teens





If a teen has a learning disability, there are a few symptoms that parents and teachers may detect.





These include the following:





Withdrawal or violent behavior

Extreme difficulty, distaste, or delay in writing and reading

Having trouble organizing and interpreting information

Complacency or discontent with school and classes

Sloppy, haphazard schooling, and general disorder

Problems with math skills

Having trouble remembering things

Having difficulty paying attention and following instructions

Coordination challenges

Unable to articulate emotions properly





However, a teen with some of these signs may not always have a learning disability. As a result, accurately detecting a teen’s learning disability can be complex, requiring an expert evaluation.





Common Learning Disabilities in Teens





Here are common learning disabilities in teens:





Dyslexia: Dyslexia is the most common learning disability. It's a condition that makes understanding text or speaking difficult. Teens with dyslexia have trouble reading and writing. Other symptoms of dyslexia include delayed speech, difficulty in processing directions, and reversing letters during writing.





Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD): Teens with ADHD are mainly disciplined but lack self-control. They also have difficulty concentrating and can be a severe distraction in classrooms.





Dyscalculia: While math is a challenge to many people, teens with Dyscalculia have more difficulties in understanding even the most basic math operations such as counting and grouping numbers. As a result, these teens may have trouble catching up with others since math builds on itself.





Dysgraphia: This learning condition makes teens have trouble writing legible text. Some people with dysgraphia have difficulty holding a writing instrument appropriately, whereas others lack the spatial awareness required to write legibly.





Ways to Support Teens with Learning Disabilities





Here are some ways you can support teenagers exhibiting learning disabilities.





Focus on things they are good at, like art, singing, or even being a nice person toward others. Supporting teens in identifying and valuing their strengths develop self-esteem and security.





Establish structure and procedures: Children and teenagers with learning disabilities are often disorganized. They frequently require time and space organizing. To foster clarity and order, establish specific procedures and timetables for what needs to be done when and easy-to-use storage and workplaces.





Empower them: Allow teens with learning disabilities to decide about their education. Teens with these conditions may have difficulty determining what they want to accomplish. Encourage them to do things they enjoy, which makes them feel competent, such as cleaning, constructing something, or cooking.





Seek professional assistance in education, behavior, and cognitive functioning. A facility, such as Elevations RTC, has professional advice and resources to help kids pursue their interests and become their best selves.