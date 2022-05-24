Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Ex. dividend today

| Source: Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Lerøy Seafood Group ASA

Bergen, NORWAY

The shares in Lerøy Seafood Group ASA will be quoted ex-dividend NOK 2.50 per share as of today, 24 May 2022.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 