PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM

24 May 2022

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 23th May 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

 Partnership Shares Purchase Date: 23/05/2022
Share Price:

£5.805		Matching Shares Award Date: 23/05/2022
Share Price:

£5.805

Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 23/05/2022
Simon Coles21212,312
Katy Wilde21213,918
Alan Dale22222,400
Benjamin Ford2222929
Nicholas Wiles2222842
Mark Latham2121393
Tanya Murphy2121482
Christopher Paul21212,764
Jay Payne21211,607
Jo Toolan21213,834

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years’ time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138