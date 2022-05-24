PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

24 May 2022

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 23th May 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

Partnership Shares Purchase Date: 23/05/2022

Share Price:



£5.805 Matching Shares Award Date: 23/05/2022

Share Price:



£5.805



Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 23/05/2022 Simon Coles 21 21 2,312 Katy Wilde 21 21 3,918 Alan Dale 22 22 2,400 Benjamin Ford 22 22 929 Nicholas Wiles 22 22 842 Mark Latham 21 21 393 Tanya Murphy 21 21 482 Christopher Paul 21 21 2,764 Jay Payne 21 21 1,607 Jo Toolan 21 21 3,834

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years’ time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

PayPoint Plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)1707 600300

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138