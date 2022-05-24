CCT Unveils World’s First Aluminum Lug Jar Lid to European Markets

DAYTON, Ohio, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT), makers of the EEASY Lid, the first jar lid innovation in over 75 years, today announces it will be unveiling its lug version of the EEASY Lid to European markets at PLMA’s annual “World of Private Label” international trade show in Amsterdam May 31-June 1.



The patented EEASY Lid allows consumers to vent a jar by simply pressing a button on the lid. Research shows the EEASY Lid reduces the amount of torque needed to twist off a jar lid by more than 58% for traditional lug lids and 40% compared to standard continuous thread (CT) lids. Earlier this year, CCT announced it is now producing the world’s first aluminum lug lid, meaning CCT’s innovative EEASY Lid is now available in both lug and CT versions, and both are made of aluminum.

The EEASY Lid will be displayed at PLMA’s New Product Expo, which features the latest innovations in packaging, fresh, frozen and refrigerated foods, dry grocery, beverages, cosmetics, health and beauty, household and kitchen, auto aftercare, garden and housewares & DIY products.

“By raising awareness of the EEASY Lid at PLMA, we will have the opportunity to show that consumers are willing to purchase products that are easier to use on an everyday basis,” said Brandon Bach, CCT president. “We have seen the consumer demand for a jar lid that is easier to open, and we have spent eight years of R&D to create the EEASY Lid with accessibility in mind. This is a win for companies looking to meet consumer needs and a win for consumers to open a jar lid with ease.”

In 2020, Pennsylvania-based Boyer’s Food Markets incorporated the CT version of the EEASY Lid on its Darci’s brand pasta sauce at all 18 of its stores. After a three-month case study, CCT announced that the first use of the EEASY Lid boosted pasta sauce sales by over 300%.

CCT has partnered with Germany-based Trade Consult – a sales and marketing firm focusing on the grocery industry and food manufacturers – to secure interest and schedule meetings with both national brands and private label companies, coordinating overall execution of the EEASY Lid into the European marketplace.

“With years of experience in the food and retail industries, we immediately recognized the value of the EEASY Lid for brands and consumers,” said Friedrich Berlemann, CEO of Trade Consult. “Beyond accessibility that we desperately need in packaging, the aluminum lug version of the EEASY Lid is more sustainable than traditional steel alternatives. With European markets holding sustainability to a high standard, the EEASY Lid checks all the boxes for packaging innovation.”

Last year, CCT opened its new 12,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. CCT has the capability to produce roughly 800 aluminum lug EEASY Lids per minute – more than 250 million annually.

CCT is currently in talks with major grocers, brands and manufacturers across the globe, looking to make the EEASY Lid available to consumers in late 2022.

CCT’s booth at PLMA is located at Hall 8, F417.



About Consumer Convenience Technologies

Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) provides innovative packaging solutions for the beverage and food service industries. CCT’s new EEASY Lid is the first major jar lid innovation in 75 years. The company’s software designed patented technology makes opening a vacuum sealed jar much easier – with just the push of a button. The EEASY Lid opens up the market to 49% of people who do not have the physical ability or who struggle regularly to open a vacuum sealed jar. The EEASY Lid will be available in both continuous thread and lug versions.

