Smart Water Meters Market [2022-2027] | To Hit US$ 5734.5 Mn | COVID-19 Impact with Top Manufacturers Analysis | Industry Size, Share, Demand-Supply, Trends, Opportunities and Challenges, Production, Revenue Forecast | Industry Research Biz

About Smart Water Meters Market:

Smart water meter is a new type of water metering which uses modern micro electro technology, modern sensor technology, and smart IC card technology. It can not only measure water use, but can transfer water use data and settle trading.

Global Smart Water Meters key players include Arad Group, Kamstrup, Xylem (Sensus), Badger Meter, Takahata Precison, etc.Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 30%.

Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by Europe, and North America, both have a share over 50 percent.

In terms of product, Remote transmitting is the largest segment, with a share over 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Residential, followed by Commercial, Industrial.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Smart Water Meters Market

This report focuses on global and China Smart Water Meters market.

In 2020, the global Smart Water Meters market size was US$ 2956 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5734.5 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 10.0% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Smart Water Meters Market include:

Arad Group

Kamstrup

Xylem (Sensus)

Badger Meter

Takahata Precison

Diehl Metering

Itron

Neptune Technology Group

Honeywell (Elster)

B METERS

Sanchuan

Suntront

iESLab

Chongqing Intelligence

Ningbo Water Meter

Wasion Group

Shenzhen Huaxu

Hunan Changde

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Pre-payment Electricity Meter

Remote Transmitting Water Meter

Electronics Meter

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart Water Meters Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Water Meters Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart Water Meters Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Smart Water Meters Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Smart Water Meters Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Smart Water Meters Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Smart Water Meters, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Smart Water Meters Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Smart Water Meters Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Smart Water Meters Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Smart Water Meters Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Smart Water Meters Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Smart Water Meters Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)



3 Global Smart Water Meters Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Smart Water Meters Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Smart Water Meters Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Smart Water Meters Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Smart Water Meters Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Smart Water Meters Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Smart Water Meters Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Smart Water Meters Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Smart Water Meters Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Water Meters Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Smart Water Meters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Smart Water Meters Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Smart Water Meters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Smart Water Meters Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Smart Water Meters Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Smart Water Meters Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Smart Water Meters Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Smart Water Meters Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Smart Water Meters Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Smart Water Meters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Smart Water Meters Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Smart Water Meters Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Smart Water Meters Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Smart Water Meters Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)



5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Smart Water Meters Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Smart Water Meters Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Smart Water Meters Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Smart Water Meters Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Smart Water Meters Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Smart Water Meters Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Smart Water Meters Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Smart Water Meters Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

……………………

7 North America

8 Asia Pacific

9 Europe

10 Latin America

11 Middle East and Africa

12 Company Profiles

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

