Transfer of treasury shares

In conformity with Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) Listing Rule 12.6.4, Stagecoach Group plc (the “Company”) announces that on 23 May 2022, 10,438,095 ordinary shares of 125/228p each were transferred from treasury in satisfaction of the vesting of awards made under the Company’s Executive Participation Plan and Restricted Share Plan.

Following the transfer of the shares referred to above, the issued share capital of Stagecoach Group plc was 576,099,960 Ordinary shares of 125/228th pence each.

This figure includes 14,143,274 Ordinary shares held in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in Stagecoach Group plc is 561,956,686. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Stagecoach Group plc under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

24 May 2022