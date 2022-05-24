English Finnish

Enedo Plc Stock Exchange Release May 24, 2022, at 09:45

ORGANIZATION OF THE BOARD OF ENEDO PLC

In its first meeting held after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors Fredrik Berghel, Vesa Mäkelä, Antti Sivula and Martin Sjöstrand elected Olle Hulteberg as Chairman.

The Board of Directors did not establish any committees. The duties of the Audit Committee are taken care by the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors has evaluated the independence of the Board members in compliance with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2020. It is the view of the Board of Directors that all Board members are considered to be independent of the Company and Vesa Mäkelä, Antti Sivula and Martin Sjöstrand are considered independent of the Company’s major shareholders.

ENEDO PLC

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mikael Fryklund

CEO



For further information please contact Mr. Mikael Fryklund, CEO, tel. +358 40 500 6864.

Enedo

Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo´s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo´s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power supplies and Power Systems. In 2021 the group´s revenue was EUR 36,4 million. Enedo has 330 employees, and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group´s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy.

