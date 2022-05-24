Tissue Paper Market Size Worth USD USD 124.74 Billion by 2029 | Innovative Products have a Positive Impact on the Market

Pune,India, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global tissue paper market size reached USD 76.52 billion in 2021. The market value is anticipated to increase from USD 80.99 billion in 2022 to USD 124.74 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast duration. Tissue paper is widely used for sanitation and hygiene. People are becoming more aware of the importance of personal hygiene and sanitation, so pulp-based sanitary products are becoming more popular, says Fortune Business InsightsTM in its report titled, “Tissue Paper Market, 2022-2029”.

COVID-19 Pandemic will Accelerate the Market for Hygiene Awareness



People are increasingly using tissue products to keep their surroundings clean and sanitary, as well as to avoid coronavirus infection. Furthermore, they prefer stocking up on toilet paper, wipes, and other grocery items to avoid running out of essential daily items during the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Due to this factor, the global population's demand for facial wrappers and wipes has increased significantly during the pandemic.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/tissue-paper-market-102847

Tissue Paper Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 76.52 billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 124.74 billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.4% 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2029 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By Distribution Channel, By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Von Drehle Corporation (U.S.), First Quality Tissue LLC (U.S.), St Croix Tissue (U.S.), Orchid Paper Products Company (U.S.), AbitibiBowater Inc. (Canada), Kruger Inc. (Canada), Asian Pulp & Paper (China), Svenska Cellulosa AB (Sweden), Hengan (China), CMPC Tissue SA (Chile), Sofidel Group (Italy), Faderco (Algeria) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the tissue paper market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Von Drehle Corporation (U.S.)

First Quality Tissue LLC (U.S.)

St Croix Tissue (U.S.)

Orchid Paper Products Company (U.S.)

AbitibiBowater Inc. (Canada)

Kruger Inc. (Canada)

Asian Pulp & Paper (China)

Svenska Cellulosa AB (Sweden)

Hengan (China)

CMPC Tissue SA (Chile)

Sofidel Group (Italy)

Faderco (Algeria)

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/tissue-paper-market-102847

Report Coverage-

The tissue paper market research report offers a thorough examination of the market, focusing on critical factors such as leading companies, product types, application, and distribution channels. Aside from that, the report provides insights into market trends as well as highlights important industry developments.

Drivers & Restraints-

Innovative products have a positive impact on the market

Companies have recently incorporated various innovations into the design of napkins and sanitary items in order to provide people with soft, higher absorption capacity-based hygiene products. This factor will aid the market's growth in the future. Bunzl R3, for example, introduced a creative, comprehensive line of multi-foldable and variously shaped towels, napkins, and other groceries to provide customers with high-quality hygienic items. However, Rising environmental concerns, such as deforestation and global warming caused by tree cutting will limit the tissue paper market growth.

Regional Insights-

North America to dominate the global market share

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to have a significant tissue paper market share. This can be attributed to factors such as China's, Japan's, and the East Asian region's evolving production capability for wood-based items.

North America is primarily driven by high toilet paper consumption in countries such as Canada and the U.S. According to the NRDC Organization's report "Issue with Tissue- How Americans are Flushing Down the Toilet," the U.S. consumes the most toilet rolls, valued at USD 11.2 billion per year.

The European region will see a rapid growth rate for the market, due to the region's growing infrastructural facilities for the hospitality and hotel industry.

The South American market is primarily driven by the increasing production capacity of pulp-based products such as sacks, corrugated boxes, boxboards, and sanitary sheets in Chile, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa market is primarily driven by a thriving beverage industry, which drives the consumption of beverage napkins.

According to the Dubai government's report "Food & Beverage Sector Indicators," beverage sales increased by 6.9% in 2019 and are expected to increase by 6% between 2019 and 2022. Furthermore, growing government promotional campaigns promote personal care and cleanliness in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Segmentation-

On the basis of product type, the market is divided into facial tissue, paper towels, wipes, bath & toilet paper, and others. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into commercial and household application. Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, the Middle East & Africa.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/tissue-paper-market-102847

Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Tissue Paper Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Facial Tissue Paper Towel Wipes Bath & Toilet Tissue Others By Application (Value) Household Commercial By Distribution Channel (Value) Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Stores Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/tissue-paper-market-102847

Competitive Landscape-

A market's growth is dependent on innovation and effective distribution channels

Companies must manage their supply chains and inventories in order to maintain the necessary manufacturing capacity for tissue items. Svenska Cellulosa AB is a market leader with the most manufacturing capacity for pulp-based products. To improve environmental sustainability, the company employs product innovation as a business strategy to improve the absorption capability of paper and pulp-based items as well as the effective utilization of raw materials.

Notable Industry Development-

September 2019: Cascades, a leader in the manufacture of tissue and packaging products, has acquired the assets of Orchid Paper Product, which will help the company strengthen its operational and geographic position in the tissue segment.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:



Toilet Paper Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Europe Paper Towel Market Size, Share, Trend and Geography Forecast till 2020-2027

Pulp and Paper Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter