Tequila Market to Hit USD 15.57 Billion by 2029 | Tequila Industry Growth is driven by Consumers' interest in New Flavors and Exotic Tastes

Pune, India, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global tequila market size hit USD 9.89 billion. The market value is slated to rise from USD 10.43 billion in 2022 to USD 15.57 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period. Tequila is a distilled spirit from Mexico made from the juices of the Weber blue agave plant. According to the International Wine and Spirit Research (IWSR), blue agave plant distilled beverage has been the category's second-fastest-growing spirit in recent years, says Fortune Business InsightsTM in its report titled, “Tequila Market, 2022-2029”.

COVID-19 Impact -

With the Implementation of COVID-19, Complex Sales are made through Off-trade Channels

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought various sectors to a halt, including the food and beverage, machinery, and pharmaceutical industries, and had a negative impact on the economy due to the closure of various manufacturing facilities, labor shortage, and raw materials material supply volatility. The leading market players saw a slight decline in spirits sales during the first months of the lockdown due to a decrease in travel retail, which gradually recovered due to the partial re-opening of the on-trade channel.

List of Key Market Players:

Pernod Ricard S.A. (France)

Diageo Plc (U.K.)

Bacardi Limited (Bermuda)

Suntory Holdings Limited (Japan)

Heaven Hill Distilleries, Inc. (U.S.)

Campari Group (Italy)

Sazerac Company Inc. (U.S.)

Brown-Forman Corporation (U.S.)

Casa Aceves (México)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 9.89 Billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 15.57 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.89% 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2029 Segments Covered By Type, By Grade, By Distribution Channel and By Geography Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Pernod Ricard S.A. (France), Diageo Plc (U.K.), Bacardi Limited (Bermuda), Suntory Holdings Limited (Japan), Heaven Hill Distilleries, Inc. (U.S.), Campari Group (Italy), Sazerac Company Inc. (U.S.), Brown-Forman Corporation (U.S.), Casa Aceves (México), Constellation Brands, Inc. (U.S.) and Others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Report Coverage-

The market research report contains both qualitative and quantitative information about the market. It also provides a detailed analysis of the market size and growth rate for all possible market segments. The key insights presented in the tequila market report are an overview of related markets, recent industry developments such as mergers and acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in critical countries, and key industry trends.

Segmentation-

By Type, Blanco to Account for Major Market Share

On the basis of type, the market is divided into blanco, reposado, anejo, and others. Blanco variants account for a sizable portion due to their earthy, semi-sweet, distinct agave flavor. Its smoother taste and wide availability result in widespread consumption. The widespread use of blanco variants in various cocktails such as margaritas and Palomas contributes to the market's dominance.

By Grade, Premium Variant to be Leading Segment

The premium variant will lead the tequila market share as consumers demand high-quality craft spirits. The premium-grade spirit combines desirable characteristics that consumers value, such as sensory appeal, mouthfeel, and texture. The demand for such luxury spirit variants is primarily driven by millennials and young adults.

By Distribution Channel, On-Trade Sales to be the Major Distribution Channel

The on-trade sales channel is one of the most prominent alcohol sales channels, and it is expected to dominate the market share. Consumers prefer quick servings, entertainment, and ambiance in developed economies, driving on-trade sales. However, the off-trade channel is expanding rapidly because purchasing alcohol from supermarkets, and brick-and-mortar stores is much more cost-effective.

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Drivers & Restraints-

Market Growth is driven by Consumers' interest in New Flavors and Exotic Tastes

One of the major factors driving demand for blue agave plant-based distilled spirits is the growing popularity of various artisanal spirits among consumers worldwide. Consumers worldwide want fresh and delicious exotic drinks with a distinct flavor, propelling the market growth. However, in recent years, as we have seen an increase in spirits consumption, particularly in developing regions, developed countries have predicted a shift in consumer preferences toward low and no alcoholic beverages. Their growing awareness of the negative effects of alcohol consumption has led them to seek out low or no alcohol drinks that taste just like alcoholic beverages but without the negative consequences. This factor may impede the tequila market growth.

Regional Insights-

North America Held the Dominant Position in the Market

North America dominated the market in 2021, with a market value of USD 6.09 billion. This is due to a growing consumer preference for agave-based spirits in the U.S. and Mexico. According to the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S., agave-based spirits sales will increase 30.1% to USD 5.2 billion in 2021.

The European market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing popularity of artisanal spirits in Germany, Spain, and the U.K. with its craftsmanship, heritage, and protected status, tequila is well-positioned to benefit from the region's popularity of craft spirits, where more drinkers are looking to 'drink better and turning to premium brands.

In the Asia Pacific, the spirit has gained popularity among consumers, particularly millennials in China and Australia. Increased imports and consumers seeking quality over quantity and preferring small-batch spirits have fueled the market growth.

Alcohol consumption is increasing in Latin American countries such as Brazil and Argentina, which will likely contribute to the region's overall performance. Premiumization and innovation trends in white spirits are observed in the Middle East and Africa, supporting tequila market growth.

Competitive Landscape-

To Remain Competitive, Companies Need to Introduce New Variants

Due to the product's extensive production in Mexico and the United States, the market is moderately consolidated. Along with this, prominent players are innovating and launching products worldwide. Companies like Bacardi & Company Ltd., Diageo Plc, and Pernod Ricard S.A. focus on new product development and increasing exports to diversify their product portfolio and maintain a competitive advantage.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview on the Global Spirits Market Analysis on Supply and Demand of Agave Raw Material (Agave) Price Trend Analysis Supply Chain & Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Mergers & Acquisitions, and New Product Launches Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities to Support the Market during the Global Crisis



Global Tequila Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

Key Findings / Summary

Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Blanco Reposado Anejo Others By Grade (Value) Value Premium High-end Premium Super Premium By Distribution Channel (Value) On-Trade Off-Trade By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Notable Industry Development-

February 2022: Avión Reserva Cristalino Tequila has been added to Pernod Ricard's Avión portfolio. The company has created a product that honors every step of its production process from field to bottle, highlighting the uniqueness of its terroir, the character of agave, the purity of distillation, and the delicate relationship with wood during aging.

