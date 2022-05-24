Director/PDMR Dealing

Tuesday, 24 May 2022, SAINT HELIER, Jersey – CoinShares International Limited (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF) (“the Company”), Europe’s largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, hereby makes public the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in the Company and/or persons closely related with them.

On Wednesday 18 May 2022 and Thursday 19 May 2022, Mr Daniel Masters, the Chairman of the Company, purchased a total of 31,765 shares via open market purchases.



Name : Mr Daniel Masters (purchase)

: Mr Daniel Masters (purchase) Holdings before transaction (no. of shares) : 15,255,480

: 15,255,480 Transaction (no. of shares) : 31,765

: 31,765 Holdings after transaction (no. of shares): 15,287,245

On Thursday 19 May 2022, Mr Jean-Marie Mognetti, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, purchased 2,250 shares via open market purchases.

Name : Mr Jean-Marie Mognetti (purchase)

: Mr Jean-Marie Mognetti (purchase) Holdings before transaction (no. of shares) : 11,824,359

: 11,824,359 Transaction (no. of shares) : 2,250

: 2,250 Holdings after transaction (no. of shares): 11,826,609

Between Thursday 12 May 2022 and Friday 20 May 2022, Mr Cartsen Køppen, Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, purchased a total of 1,475 shares via open market purchases.

Name : Mr Cartsen Køppen (purchase)

: Mr Cartsen Køppen (purchase) Holdings before transaction (no. of shares) : 4,150

: 4,150 Transaction (no. of shares) : 1,475

: 1,475 Holdings after transaction (no. of shares): 5,625

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that provide investors with trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, visit: https://coinshares.com

Investor Relations Contact

Jared Demark

203-722-9925

jdemark@coinshares.com

Company

+44 (0)1534 513 100

enquiries@coinshares.com

Certified Advisor

Mangold Fondkommission AB

+46 (0)8 503 015 50

ca@mangold.se

This information is information that CoinShares International Limited is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 am BST on Tuesday, 24 May 2022.



