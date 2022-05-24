MetricNet Delivers Groundbreaking Research at the 2022 Support World Live Conference

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Rumburg, co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, presented Session 302: "ITIL Hacks That Work! Fast-Track Your Way to ITIL Maturity" on May 18, and Session 602: "Tapping the Potential of Self-Service: Success Factors from the Overachievers!" on May 19, at the Support World Live Conference in Las Vegas. This marks the 32nd consecutive year Mr. Rumburg has been selected as a speaker for the Support World Conference & Expo.

In Session 302, Mr. Rumburg shared two case studies that illustrate how successful support organizations are taking a very nontraditional approach to ITIL. Mr. Rumburg uses the phrase 'hacking ITIL' to describe how ITIL success can be achieved at a fraction of the time and cost of the traditional approach. And in Session 602, he discussed the reasons why self-service often falls short of expectations, and shared case studies to illustrate how self-service adoption and resolution rates of up to 35% are possible by following best practices.

"ITIL 4 was rolled out in February of 2019, and with 34 practices, it was even more complex than ITIL 3, which was comprised of 26 processes. Particularly with the advent of ITIL 4, benchmarking data proved that many in the service and support industry were taking a radically different approach when it came to ITIL," said Jeff Rumburg. "Instead of doggedly pursuing training, certification, and maturation, and then waiting years to see any measurable results, they decided instead to hack ITIL, and fast-track their way to success in problem, incident, and knowledge management. These innovative organizations are seeing results in days and weeks, not months and years."

Those interested in these presentations can find the slide decks on MetricNet's website. Mr. Rumburg also facilitated 'Succeeding with Metrics', an interactive, consultative HDI Training Workshop.

Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, was named to HDI's Top 25 Thought Leaders list for five years and has served on HDI's Strategic Advisory Board. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development, and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best-selling book on benchmarking and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, USAA, Coca-Cola, and Emory Healthcare.

If you would like more information about benchmarking your service and support functions, please visit metricnet.com or e-mail MetricNet at info(at)metricnet(dot)com.

About MetricNet

MetricNet is the global leader in IT service and support benchmarking. More than half of the FORTUNE 500 rely on MetricNet benchmarks to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable service desk and desktop support benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 IT service and support benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

Related Images











Image 1: MetricNet Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment